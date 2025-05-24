VALORANT Match Fixing Scandal Exposé Video - Sean Gares Drops Names, Details, Screenshots
Last week, Esports industry icon Sean Gares' viral video teasing a Tier 2 exposé left the VALORANT community abuzz. Gares' detailed follow-up has finally arrived, adding new credence to his previous match-fixing claims and allegedly implicating teams like Blue Otter, Prosperity Esports and Burger Boyz. Let's explore a quick summary, find out which parties are allegedly involved and learn just how deep the rabbit hole goes.
Tune in to the live premier of Gares' video here
On May 16 2025, Sean Gares posted a 6-minute video with no caption on X.com. Gares, who played Counter-Strike professionally for over a decade before pivoting to VALORANT as a caster, coach and manager, has deep connections and experience in the industry. He currently serves as NA Challengers org Shopify Rebellion's General Manager.
The video set the VALORANT community abuzz, alleging match-fixing and corruption had "infected the game's Tier 2 pro scene. Alongside claims that investors were "blackmailing" players, Gares said Riot Games was investigating the circuit and said he had "evidence" to back everything up.
Esports Illustrated contacted Riot Games for comment. Riot Games responded, confirming NA Challengers is under "active investigation." VALORANT legend and ex-pro player TenZ also commented in a recent X.com post, calling NA Tier 2 VALORANT an "absolutely terrible place." TenZ said it was "not surprising" the match-fixing allegations had emerged.
Related Article: Riot Games Responds to Sean Gares VALORANT Match-Fixing Video: Full Statement
New Sean Gares VALORANT Video: What's Going On in Tier 2?
On May 24 2025, Sean Gares' in-depth Tier 2 VALORANT video finally arrived. The YouTube release, "The Dark Side of Competitive VALORANT," includes screenshots to support Gares' claims and specific examples of thrown games. It is nearly an hour long.
The video begins by explaining NA VALORANT's current state, calling it "rotten to the core" before exploring Gares' investigation. User @1of1bray on X.com reached out to pro players, including Christopher "practo" Ryu, who plays for the Challengers team Burger Boyz. After the offer, practo provided Gares with screenshots and assisted him with the investigation, opening a rabbit hole of VALORANT match fixing scandal.
Bray also allegedly offered another player, Teague, over $20,000 USD to throw their game. Later, he upped the offer to over $50,000 USD. Teague provided Sean Gares with screenshots and also assisted him. The DMS between bray and Teague implicated 2 Challengers teams:
- Prosperity Esports
- Burger Boyz
The question remains: what incentive does bray have to fix these matches? Gares' screenshots offer an answer: throwing changes Challenger match outcomes, allowing parties like bray to cash in on hundreds in profit.
Gares alleges investors like bray are merely faces for larger organizations. They often belong to large crypto groups, which have extreme "purchasing power" and pool resources.
Gares then displays evidence of two Tier 2 matches that teams allegedly intentionally threw. These are:
- Blue Otter vs Burger Boyz on Fracture, April 29 2025
- Haven
In addition, Gares claims teams may have used cheats in the following map matchups:
- Blue Otter vs. Shopify Rebellion, May 6 2025
- Haven
In particular, Gares alleges Blue Otter's Adam "Fair" Elharoun and Bob "Bob" Tran may have cheated in the matchups. A screenshot in Gares' video alleges FaIr may even be under Riot Games investigation for their May 6 matchup.
This article will update live as the video continues. Esports Illustrated has contacted Riot Games for comment.