VALORANT Mobile is On the App Store with a Possible Release Date
Riot Games' VALORANT is locking in for Season 2025. After a successful Console version release last year, the title is making moves to conquer the trending mobile esports market. VALORANT officially announced a Chinese VALORANT Mobile release in April 2024, and new information alleges a Public Testing phase will soon follow. Plus, leakers have uncovered a possible release date. Here's everything we know.
VALORANT Mobile is Almost Here
VALORANT Mobile has lingered in community speculation since 2023, when leaked videos and screenshots began emerging online. However, Riot Games kept its development under wraps until early 2025, when Studio Head Anna Donlon revealed in VALORANT's "Welcome to Season 2025" video:
"We should probably mention VAL Mobile. You may have seen some of the playtest footage, we have an amazing team partnering with us on that work, and we'll be sharing more on that in the future."
Later, the Riot Games team elaborated, announcing that VALORANT Mobile would launch in China first. In a China-exclusive trailer, Anna Donlon and Riot Games Executive Producer Andy Ho revealed that the game's developer would be LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, famed for their PUBG Mobile efforts. The duo also shared that VALORANT Mobile had begun its Pre-Registration process.
Related Article: VALORANT Patch 10.10: Ranked Rollback Updates, Console and PC Changes
Leaks Reveal Possible VALORANT Mobile Public Testing Phase
On May 28 2025, VALORANT Mobile news account @ValorantMobileX revealed the platform's Public Testing phase would allegedly begin on Thursday, June 12 2025. This means the game will arrive much sooner than anticipated, just a month after the time of writing.
It's important to note that fans are uncertain whether this Public Testing phase would be global or operate only in China. Riot Games has already begun Chinese pre-registration for playtesting, and it seems many Chinese VALORANT players have already gotten their hands on a download.
@ValorantMobileX also claims the Riot Games team will release a VALORANT Mobile Dev Diary "very soon." This video drop will allegedly include details about the mobile game's "hyper-competitive gameplay" and "fully optimized [...] 120 FPS" that require "no compromises on core mechanics." This Dev Diary is far more likely to be an international release, since Anna Donlon's statements in the "Welcome to Season 2025" video offer precedent for later elaboration.
Related Article: Riot Games Head of VALORANT Esports Releases Second Match-Fixing Statement
When Will VALORANT Mobile Launch? New Possible Release Date
Further leakers are sharing pictures of VALORANT Mobile on the Chinese App Store, which claims the app has a November 25, 2025 Release Date. The listing is in a "pre-order" phase and is only available when users switch their location to the China Mainland region. Leakers note: "This date appears to be a placeholder and has not been officially confirmed by Riot Games." In addition, VALORANT's iOS iteration reportedly supports 11 international languages. Fans wonder if this is another clue towards an international arrival.
Esports Impact
Riot Games' choice to source LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS as a developer for VALORANT Mobile may reflect a desire to explore mobile esports, since PUBG Mobile already has a thriving tournament circuit. In addition, mobile games are thriving in the current esports ecosystem, with several appearing at high-profile tournaments like the Esports World Cup. Fellow FPS Fortnite already returned to iOS this month — if VALORANT Mobile soon follows, it will amp up the competition and contribute to a growing mobile game wave.