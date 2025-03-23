VALORANT Mobile May Release Sooner Than We Think
VALORANT fans on PC and console have skyrocketed the title into an esports mainstay. Now, the game may soon arrive on mobile devices with the same intensity. As Riot Games continues working on VALORANT Mobile, new information hints at a release date that may be sooner than we think, possibly in April or May 2025. Let's explore everything we know.
Is VALORANT Mobile Releasing?
Mobile game fans can rest assured — VALORANT Mobile will definitely arrive since Riot Games has confirmed they are actively developing it. The title has reportedly been in development for over two years, with leak accounts including @ValorLeaks posting about its testing phase and sharing screenshots in 2022.
Later in early 2024, videos began to emerge showing footage of the game's playtests that appeared to be legitimate. These leaks included UI information, touchscreen movement mechanics and gameplay features. Almost all of them were from Chinese servers.
While the sporadic info drops caught the community's interest, VALORANT Mobile remained unconfirmed until January 7 2025, when VALORANT's Studio Head Anna Donlon appeared in an update video titled "Welcome to Season 2025." In the video, which covered Riot Games' plans for the title in the upcoming year, Donlon stated:
"We should probably mention VAL Mobile. You may have seen some of the playtest footage, we have an amazing team partnering with us on that work, and we'll be sharing more on that in the future."
When Will VALORANT Mobile Release?
While Riot Games has not made any official statements, several important clues indicate that VALORANT Mobile's release date could be sooner than expected and fall within the next few months of 2025.
On March 3 2025, VALORANT Mobile leak account @ValorantMobileX posted a mysterious image on X.com that has since received over 620,000 views. The banner displays VALORANT's newest agent Waylay alongside two "Defy the Limits" and "VALORANT Mobile" text blocks. The picture also includes a small line above the announcement: "Act 2, Season 25," VALORANT's current competitive Act.
A follower soon responded to the post, asking for clarification if VALORANT Mobile was coming out "Global or only for China." @ValorantMobileX quickly responded, confirming it would allegedly arrive "For both."
If the image is legitimate, it seems to suggest that VALORANT Mobile will be released or announced sometime during Act 2 Season 5. According to in-game countdowns, the Act will end on April 30 2025 at 7:30 AM EST, so VALORANT Mobile would have to be released or officially announced near that time.
In addition, the picture contains an exact release date in European format that has been blurred out. The last segment reads "25," which would confirm that VALORANT Mobile is releasing this year. Both other date sections begin with zeroes, meaning they could likely be either early April 2025 or May 1 2025, the day after the Act ends.
It would be easy to write off an early April date as an April Fool's Day prank, especially since it is just a week away and there is no visible promotion for VALORANT mobile. However, another piece of intel from @VALORANTMobileX hints that a Spring release may not be impossible and even aligns with a possible May 1 start date. According to the page, "Riot must release VALORANT Mobile in China before June 2025, or its license will expire." If VALORANT released the Chinese and worldwide Mobile versions together, an early May release would narrowly clear the deadline.
Plus, netizens recently noticed that Riot Games opened several official VALORANT Mobile social media pages in China on March 22 2025. These pages exist on significant Chinese social media platforms including Weibo, Douyin and Bilibili. On WeChat, VALORANT has also claimed valorantm (referring to VALORANT Mobile) as an ID.
The worldwide VALORANT Mobile version may also arrive later than the Chinese iteration. If @VALORANTMobileX's post is real, the latest it could arrive or be announced internationally and still align with the image's date formatting is early September 2025. However, @VALORANTMobileX's confirmation that the game is coming "for both" global and Chinese audiences further indicates a likely simultaneous release and supports a late spring/early summer drop.
Finally, in the video segment where Anna Donlon mentions VALORANT Mobile, she also references Riot Games' plans for Ranked Rollbacks and a replay system. As of patch 10.05, Ranked Rollbacks have already been implemented and dataminers have reportedly identified replay system icons in VALORANT's files. Referencing VALORANT Mobile so close to these updates actively rolling out could point to it being a more immediate announcement.
Esports Impact
While all of this is promising for VALORANT fans and mobile game enthusiasts, it's important to note that Riot Games has not yet confirmed any VALORANT Mobile release date or confirmed whether @ValorantMobileX's post is legitimate. The mysterious @ValorantMobileX image could also simply reference an announcement date instead of the title's full release. More information will likely emerge in the upcoming month as the game's Chinese licensing deadline draws closer.
Valorant remains one of the most significant esports titles to release in the last five years. It was the first game to upend the "Big Three" dominance of League of Legends, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike. While Riot has thus far been unable to create a mobile esport that either matches their PC prowess or challenges the mobile titans like Mobile Legends Bang Bang or PUBG Mobile, the tac shooter space is still wide open on the platform. Valorant has already defied the status quo once before, there's no reason it couldn't do so again.