VALORANT Mobile is Real and Coming Soon, But Not for You
VALORANT Mobile has long been shrouded in mystery, and Riot Games has just confirmed its existence and near-future launch. However, not all players can experience precise mobile gunplay upon its arrival: VALORANT Mobile will only launch in one region to start, with Riot Games expanding in the future. Let's explore everything we know about what fans can expect from the game, where and when it's launching and how it may impact the esports world.
VALORANT Mobile: The Game's Next Evolution
Since the title's PC launch in 2020, fans have speculated about a VALORANT mobile release. Similar FPS franchises, including PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Fortnite, and Call of Duty, have officially endorsed phone versions to expand their player base in the face of a growing mobile gaming industry. Mobile games offer these brands a unique access to new international markets, as they are extremely popular in the Asia-Pacific region. This trend also supports a growing mobile esports sphere, and the 2025 Esports World Cup alone features over 5 mobile game tournaments, accounting for 20% of its total competition lineup.
Leaked images and videos of a mobile VALORANT version began to emerge in late 2023, presumably from a Chinese beta. VALORANT's console launch followed in the summer of 2024, fueling the possibility for additional platforms. In a Season 2025 Riot Games update, Studio Head Anna Donlon confirmed the project's existence, commenting: "We should probably mention VAL mobile. You may have seen some of the playtest footage, we have an amazing team partnering with us on that work, and we'll be sharing more in the future."
Riot Games Confirms VALORANT Mobile is Launching in China
On April 20 2025, VALORANT's official social media platforms made an announcement: VALORANT Mobile is complete, and it will launch shortly in China.
In an X.com post, the VALORANT team confirmed the launch is "really happening" and that Riot Games had partnered with international developer LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS to create VALORANT's mobile iteration. The studio is known for its development on PUBG Mobile and earned a Golden Joystick award in 2018 for its work. It has also received Google Play awards in 2018 and 2019.
In addition to its formal announcement, VALORANT Mobile has reportedly released an official trailer showing its animations and in-game mechanics. A website, valm.qq, is also allegedly active where players can sign up for pre-registration. However, it is entirely in Chinese and only Chinese users can access the launch.
The website features a press release that shows Anna Donlon speaking with Riot Games' Global Executive Producer, Andy Ho, about the project. The publication states that "players can fight smoothly and the experience is not compromised" and "Valorant Mobile simplifies the release logic of character skills, and also retains the possibility for players to increase the upper limit of operations through accurate prediction and positioning" (translated from Chinese to English).
According to VALORANT Mobile's site, players who pre-register will receive special in-game benefits including exclusive player cards. VALORANT Mobile will also reportedly include the long-awaited Replay mode, alongside other unique features: the Mobile version will have exclusive maps, MVP animations and more.
When Will VALORANT Mobile Launch in China?
Riot Games has not revealed a launch date for VALORANT Mobile in China. However, pre-registration is available for the "next playtest" which Studio Head Anna Donlon states will occur "very soon."
Will VALORANT Mobile Come to Other Regions?
While this is subject to change, it seems likely that yes, VALORANT Mobile will come to additional regions after its Chinese launch. VALORANT's official announcement indicates that Riot Games is "starting in China and taking it from there" and that they "will of course update you as our plans develop further." In addition, the team confirms they are "excited to bring VALORANT Mobile to as many players as possible."
Another positive point towards VALORANT Mobile's international release is a clue from LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS' website. The developer reportedly has "teams [...] across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand, and we are expanding to more countries." All of these regions have VALORANT server locations. It's possible Riot Games intentionally chose an international partner, signaling their intentions to expand.
Esports Impact
VALORANT Mobile's release will likely continue the growing mobile game esports trend. Since mobile phones usually cost less than PCs and competitive attachments like controllers and phone stands also tend to be affordable, there is a low barrier to entry and anyone can test their skills. By nature, this phenomenon also makes esports more accessible to the public and encourages competitive involvement.
As mobile gaming is already incredibly popular in Asia, it makes sense that China will be a strong testing ground for how the new VALORANT platform performs. Assessing metrics in the country could help Riot Games safely identify whether VALORANT Mobile could still see success and profit in other locations where mobile gaming is less normalized and present.
China also has a unique opportunity to capitalize early on VALORANT Mobile's release. Previously, the country was late to the VALORANT esports party as China only became a Riot-Games-official server region in 2023, three years after its initial launch. It has since found its footing, with Chinese team EDward Gaming even winning the 2024 VALORANT Champions tournament, but struggled during early integration. A head start could help even out China's influence in VALORANT esports with its international competitors.