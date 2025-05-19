New VALORANT Mobile Leaks Reveal Possible Exclusive Features
VALORANT Mobile has been a hot topic since Riot Games officially announced its development in early 2025. Fresh information from VALORANT Mobile leak account @ValorantMobileX now alleges the game may have exclusive features, including a replay system, clip posting, global chat and more. Let's explore all potential leaked updates, what they may mean for the game and how they could affect esports.
VALORANT Mobile
VALORANT Mobile speculation has existed since 2022, when leaked screenshots and videos of Chinese playtests began emerging. These posts came from reputable leak accounts, including @ValorLeaks on X.com. The VALORANT team did not comment on these leaks until January 7 2025, when Studio Head Anna Donlon said in the game's "Welcome to Season 2025" YouTube video:
"We should probably mention VAL Mobile. You may have seen some of the playtest footage, we have an amazing team partnering with us on that work, and we'll be sharing more on that in the future."
About four months later, on April 20 2025, VALORANT officially confirmed the game would arrive on mobile. Riot Games stated:
"It's really happening. VALORANT Mobile has been announced with our partner LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, and we're bringing it to China. We're excited to bring VALORANT Mobile to as many players as possible, but we're starting in China and taking it from there."
LIGHTSPEED Studios also developed PUBG Mobile, a Battle Royale FPS title widely popular in mobile esports. Though this announcement told fans VALORANT mobile would indeed launch internationally, it did not provide a specific launch date.
Related Article: VALORANT Mobile is Real and Coming Soon, But Not for You
When Will VALORANT Mobile Arrive Internationally?
VALORANT Mobile's international launch date is still unknown. However, its Chinese version has already opened pre-registration. According to the news account @ValorantMobileX, this playtest reached 10 million users within 48 hours.
Some leaks and speculation from @ValorantMobileX also indicate an international VALORANT mobile version could launch later in 2025. However, Riot Games has not confirmed these statements. Another key clue to rapid international expansion is Riot Games' choice of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS as its partner: the group has "teams [...] across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand" and is "expanding to more countries."
VALORANT Mobile: New Features Leaked
On May 18 2025, VALORANT Mobile news and leak account @ValorantMobileX posted fresh leaks that revealed new VALORANT Mobile features. The information derives from VALORANT Mobile's Chinese playtests, and upgrades will reportedly range from significant additions like a Replay system (highly requested on all platforms) to smaller quality-of-life changes like Ranked Rewards.
It's important to note that Riot Games has not confirmed or commented on these leaks. However, @ValorantMobileX previously claimed VALORANT Mobile would launch in China before June 2025 due to licensing durations, which was accurate. Many of these changes are allegedly exclusive, meaning fans can only access them on VALORANT's mobile version. Here's an in-depth explanation of each (including only features that do not exist on PC):
Core Systems:
- Replay System: This would allow players to return to their games and watch them over. It could also include multiple POVs. Players have requested a Replay Mode on PC for a long time, and dataminers have also allegedly discovered Replay icons in the PC game's files. This may not be an exclusive feature or could be released on VALORANT PC and Console later.
- MVP Animations: This would display a unique video of the highest-scoring player in a match after it ends.
- Built-in Tracker System: Most VALORANT players track their metrics through external sites like tracker.gg. VALORANT Mobile reportedly allows users to view statistics like average combat score, average K/D and average KAST on the platform.
- In-Game Popularity System: This is rather vague, but it could be similar to League of Legends' Honor System, which rewards users for good behavior.
- Ranked Rewards: Players could receive free cosmetics by progressing in rank.
- Spectator Mode: Players can watch their VALORANT Mobile friends' games. This mode also reportedly has a VCT format, indicating its use in esports tournaments.
- New Inventory System: The VALORANT Mobile inventory could look different from its PC version. This leak mentions some familiar cosmetics (like sprays) but others that seem new, like "fragments." Since VALORANT Mobile information is originally in Chinese, this could be a translation error or an entirely fresh category.
- Profiles: Users could upload clips to and customize a 'profile' page.
- Missions to Obtain Free Skins: VALORANT Mobile could have in-game events that give players cosmetic rewards.
Customization and Progression:
- Custom Sprays for Each Agent: The game could release newly designed Spray cosmetics.
- Profile Highlights: Players can add their best clips to their profiles.
- Exclusive Maps: Some VALORANT Mobile Maps will allegedly not be on PC.
- Cheaper Bundles: It's unclear what this leak refers to, but it's possible that VALORANT Mobile cosmetics could cost less than their PC counterparts.
- Exclusive Skins and Battlepass: The VALORANT Mobile battlepass will reportedly differ from VALORANT's PC version.
Social and Sharing:
- Built-In Shorts System: @ValorantMobileX alleges the game will include a system similar to TikTok where users can post clips and like others' content.
- Global Chat System: VALORANT Mobile users can reportedly chat across the entire game.
- In-Game Recruitment System: VALORANT Mobile users may be able to participate in factions and advertise to get players.
- Post-Match Results: After the match ends, users may see a Results summary screen.
Training and Practice:
- Advanced Training Ground: VALORANT Mobile will reportedly have a unique training mode with higher-skill AI. In addition, players could practice with bots on actual in-game maps.
- New Range Features
- Agent Tutorial Missions: Agents will allegedly have unique missions upon recruitment that will grant rewards.
Esports Impact
If @ValorantMobileX's leaks are legitimate, they indicate Riot Games could already be planning mobile esports expansion. A Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) spectator mode also shows that the studio may intend to integrate VALORANT Mobile's tournaments into its main international circuit.
However, VALORANT Mobile will likely not have crossplay with its PC and Console versions. Its reportedly unique mobile features support this idea since they would be incompatible with VALORANT's PC ecosystem. In addition, VALORANT Mobile and VALORANT PC have entirely different controls, which could offer mismatched gameplay advantages and make cross-competition difficult. Therefore, any mobile addition to VCT would probably operate separately from its PC circuit.
VALORANT's expansion into mobile esports would have a huge impact on the scene, since the title could bring a large existing audience to the format. It would also contribute to mobile gaming's growing influence on esports in general, with multiple mobile titles appearing at the 2025 Esports World Cup.
More VALORANT Mobile information will likely emerge throughout 2025 as the title fully launches in China.