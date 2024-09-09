Will VALORANT Mobile Will Have A Replay System?
Riot Games' smash hit shooter VALORANT is steadily growing and expanding its influence. China joined competitive VALORANT regions in 2023, and in June 2024, a console VALORANT version arrived. Now, VALORANT Mobile is preparing to go live worldwide after tests in China, and leakers are revealing its fascinating new features including a common community suggestion — it seems we may actually get a VALORANT replay system before Half-Life 3. Here's everything we know about the VALORANT mobile leaks and its upcoming replay system!
VALORANT Mobile Leaks
VALORANT Mobile is currently in its testing phase. Players are testing the game in several regions, but leaked footage from China seems the most popular. The game has mobile-exclusive features including an Advanced Training Mode that teaches players to jiggle peek, jump peek and master movement. It may be available on several mobile devices, but leaks have only confirmed it functions on iOS and Android. The game will allegedly include a shop with bundles, a new 5v5 Deathmatch and more!
VALORANT Mobile Release Date
VALORANT Mobile has no set release date, but previous leaks indicate it will likely be released worldwide sometime in 2024. Riot Games has not confirmed these comments. The game is being tested and an Alpha Testing Mode began in China on September 6, 2024.
VALORANT Mobile Replay System
According to the VALORANT Mobile leak account @ValorantMobileX on Twitter, VALORANT Mobile will have a replay system upon release. The VALORANT community has long suggested this feature, and other ability-based games, including Overwatch, already have replay options. The system will allow players to view previous matches, examine past stats and K/D/A and watch complete replays of their games. Leakers note that the Replays may be deleted after every in-game update.
VALORANT's Head Executive Producer Anna Donlon previously hinted at replay features in development, saying in January 2023 that Riot Games has "much more in development [...] Things like replays and new server locations and mode updates." However, the extent of VALORANT's replay system isn't clear yet — VALORANT Mobile's replay system is rumored to be "Mobile exclusive." It may be a while before VALORANT's replay system comes to console or PC if it ever does.
On the bright side, the VALORANT Mobile replay addition confirms Riot Games developers are listening to player feedback. Keep your hopes up for a PC replay system and stay tuned for more VALORANT esports and in-game news!