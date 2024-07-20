New VALORANT Agent: Everything We Know
VALORANT players are abuzz since leaks revealed a new agent will arrive soon. Iso and Clove's introductions were a smashing success, and fans hope the upcoming roster addition will be just as unique and fun to play. Our first taste of the new agent was in the Abyss map trailer, where a mysterious sequence at the end showcased their recurring hourglass motif.
The agent was also recently teased in the Episode 9 Act 1 cinematic in a scene showing trailing purple thorns. Leaks from sources including Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) on Twitter have finally revealed the agent's role and images. Let's explore everything we know about VALORANT's upcoming agent.
Who is the new VALORANT agent?
The new VALORANT agent has a purple, pink and silver color scheme. We know this from leaked player cards and cinematic scenes with a similar aesthetic. Their core motifs include an hourglass, a rose, and thorny vines. This agent may be related to Abyss since they were teased in the Abyss reveal trailer and agent releases often accompany a map (ex. Harbor with Lotus and Gekko with Sunset). While this is only speculation, the agent also might have some lore connection to Jett since Jett's kunai was seen next to the creeping thorns in the Episode 9 Act 1 trailer.
In the Episode 9 Act 1 trailer, the agent is frozen inside an hourglass-shaped structure. The agent begins to defrost after bullet holes pierce the ice and we can see a hand with sharp, clawlike fingernails emerge.
When will the new VALORANT agent be revealed?
Valorant Updates states the new agent will be revealed next month after the VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul Grand Finals. This means the agent reveal will occur on August 25th sometime in the KST afternoon. This follow's VALORANT's precedent of introducing agents after an important match, like when Clove arrived earlier this year during Masters Madrid.
When will the new VALORANT agent arrive?
While the new agent will arrive on August 25, they won't arrive to the game until later. We currently have no information on when the agent will actually arrive. However, since Clove was introduced in Episode 8 Act 2 just two days after their Masters Madrid reveal, it's possible the agent will arrive sooner than we think.
What role is the new VALORANT agent?
Valorant Updates alleges the new agent is an Initiator. This means their primary role will be to help the team initiate fights and take space.
What are the new VALORANT agent's abilities?
Since the new VALORANT agent's designs of thorns, roses, metal and hourglasses are so heavily emphasized, we can assume their abilities will relate to those themes. The hourglass points to the agent having at least one ability that manipulates time — perhaps stopping it temporarily, speeding it up, or slowing it down.
In addition, we know the agent is an Initiator so their abilities will focus on providing information on enemy locations, providing utility for their teammates to push onto site and making unexpected aggressive plays.
We'll have to wait another month for new information on the agent — defrosting an ancient block of ice containing a possible world threat does take time, after all. Maybe Phoenix's mollies can help! Stay tuned for more coverage on the new agent as they emerge from their chilling prison and more VALORANT esports and in-game updates!