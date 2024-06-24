VALORANT Teases Its New Agent: Fresh Info
VALORANT's unique characters are what make the game so enjoyable. From confident Phoenix to angsty Omen and nerdy Cypher, each agent has a vibrant personality and individual playstyle so every VALORANT player can pick an agent they connect with. VALORANT has been doing some heavy lifting to balance and coordinate its selection of agents recently: the Riot Games team is delivering an upcoming Iso nerf after massively altering most Duelists and its newest team member Clove. A recent leaked Twitter.com video reveals the VALORANT community may have yet another new agent to look forward to in upcoming Episodes — let's explore everything we know!
How do we know about the next VALORANT agent?
All speculation about VALORANT's new agent is based upon a recent Twitter.com post from @ValorINTEL. ValorINTEL is a generally reliable source with a history of providing accurate VALORANT leaks and information.
On June 24, 2024, ValorINTEL posted a mysterious teaser video. This video includes easter eggs that point to a new agent's release and gained over 334,000 views in just two hours. Watchers are speculating about the new agent, and the VALORANT community is excited. While the video is only seven seconds long, there is some information we can take from it to understand VALORANT's upcoming agent addition better.
What is special about the upcoming VALORANT agent?
ValorINTEL's video shows vines creeping through cracked concrete in a darkened room. We can reasonably assume these vines represent part of the new agent's theme or perhaps one of their abilities. The vines are purple and light blue with sharp protruding thorns. Eagle-eyed viewers can also spot one of Jett's Kunai knives stuck in the ground as the vines curl around it. Perhaps this agent has some relation to Jett, or we will see Jett's lore develop with their release. Another sparking electrical item at the beginning of the video resembles a Recon Dart or Shock Dart, so the same may be said for Sova.
The most notable but underrated aspect of the video's information is its setting. The video appears to show an open site with large, flat expanses. It may be a reach, but the darkened, blue room with cracked flooring is a near match for VALORANT's new map Abyss. Abyss also shares the video's darker color tones and a shaded, enclosed mid-area.
ValorINTEL quickly pointed out the agent's connection to the map: the account posted an official Abyss splash image with a sharp claw around the Abyss tower. Viewers can also spot the same thorny vines encircling the image's corners. Jett and Omen are both present in this image. On a humorous note, players often commented that the vines and aesthetics reminded them of Zyra from League of Legends — so if you're a Zyra main, this agent is for you!
When will the next VALORANT agent release?
We currently have no reliable release date for VALORANT's new agent. The agent will likely be released in upcoming Episode 9 or Episode 10. However, the agent's obvious ties to Abyss (which will arrive promptly with Episode 9) lend more credence to an estimated Episode 9 date.
Episode 9 arrives in just a day on June 25, 2024, and will remain for six months — this means we can reasonably expect to meet the new agent by December 2024.
Stay tuned as the community learns more info about the upcoming VALORANT agent, their abilities, and their release date. Be careful not to fall on Abyss, and best of luck on this final day of Episode 8 ranked queue!