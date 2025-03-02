New VALORANT Agent Waylay: Ability Breakdown
VALORANT's new agent is finally here, and she may enter the meta at the speed of light. Thai duelist Waylay relies on quick movement and Hindering, a new form of status effect. Plus, she has an upward dash ability that rivals long-standing agent Jett's. Let's explore everything we know about Waylay, her abilities and how she may affect the VALORANT meta.
Who is Waylay? VALORANT's Newest Agent
VALORANT's newest agent Waylay is a duelist hailing from Thailand. Her abilities work with light, focusing on aggressively taking space and engaging in gunfights. Waylay has a holographic rainbow color scheme and wears a yellow, navy blue and black tactical suit.
Riot Games officially revealed Waylay on the big stage at VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025's Grand Final on March 2 2025. Her Agent Description reads:
"Thailand's prismatic radiant Waylay transforms into light itself as she darts across the battlefield, striking down her targets through shards of light before flitting back to safety, all in the blink of an
eye."
Waylay Release Date
Waylay will arrive to VALORANT on March 5 2025.
All Waylay VALORANT Abilities
Let's take a look at each of Waylay's in-game abilities:
Refract
- INSTANTLY create a beacon of light on the floor. REACTIVATE to speed back to your
beacon as a mote of pure light. You are invulnerable as you travel.
Light Speed
- EQUIP to prepare for a burst of speed. FIRE to dash forward twice. ALT FIRE to dash
once. Only your first dash can send you upward.
Saturate
- INSTANTLY throw a cluster of light that explodes upon contact with the ground,
HINDERING nearby players with a powerful movement and weapon slow.
Convergent Paths
- EQUIP to focus your prismatic power. FIRE to create an afterimage of yourself that
projects a beam of light. After a brief delay, you gain a powerful speed boost and the
beam expands, HINDERING other players in the area.
Hindering
Waylay's kit also introduces a new debuff to the game called "Hindering:"
- Applies a debuff that SLOWS which impacts:
○ Fire Rate
○ Recoil Recovery
○ Equip Time
○ Reload Speed
○ Movement Speed
○ Jump Speed
How Will Waylay Affect the VALORANT Meta?
Better than Jett?
Riot Games' decision to add Waylay stems from one key observation: the game hasn't added a movement duelist since Raze and Jett upon its release four years ago. Jett especially has dominated the VALORANT meta for years since she is one of only two duelists with vertical movement potential and can easily evade Sentinel utility. Adding Waylay into the mix will provide a fresh option for players who want to break out of stagnant team compositions.
June Cuervo, VALORANT Game Designer, states:
"This subclass of duelist that only Jett and
Raze occupy has been an essential part of team compositions at all levels of play, and we wanted to add
something fresh to this gameplay space. When designing Waylay’s dash, I wanted to capture the creativity
of Raze’s satchel movement and the speed of Jett’s dash. Waylay’s tool for creating safety for herself,
Refract, allows her to take risks and play off of her teammates' utility with confidence after dashing. These
two things together allow Waylay to act as your entry duelist while not throwing away her life."
Waylay's Light Speed dash heavily resembles Jett's Updraft and Tailwind abilities. However, her kit is still unique to Jett's because it contains a more versatile escape, Refract, than Tailwind. This will give her an advantage when gathering information for her team. Cuervo clarifies that Waylay is 'not intended to replace' Raze or Jett and that her strength lies in her varied kit:
"Waylay fulfills the same role as Jett and Raze, but has different strengths and weaknesses [...] She isn’t designed to replace our current duelists, but rather provide an option in different
team compositions."
Related Article: The 2025 VALORANT Meta: All Agents Tier List
Waylay's Strengths and Weaknesses
Strengths
Waylay's Refract and Saturate abilities mean she will excel at clearing corners. Bind, Ascent, Lotus, Icebox and Pearl will be playgrounds for her. She can easily punish opponents in ratty angles like A-site U-Haul on Bind, B main on Ascent and Kitchen in Icebox.
Waylay's kit also makes her strong against Sentinel kill setups. She can swiftly disrespect Cypher's Trapwires by using Light Speed, and Refract enables her to escape punishment from Killyjoy alarmbots and grenades. In a sense, Waylay's addition could shake up Sentinel selections just as much as Duelist picks. It's still unclear how Refract works relative to Vyse's wall, but if Waylay can return through it, she could be an amazing counter.
Refract will likely encourage slower push pacing since Waylay can enter a site and exit before committing. She can gain more information than most duelists and will thus be strong for attacker-side defaults where teams want to take calculated risks and make advantageous rotations. On the defender side, Waylay's Refract and Saturate will be amazing for retake scenarios. Ultimately, she has the freedom to play creatively and utilize unexpected strategies.
Weaknesses
There are some scenarios where Jett is a better choice than Waylay. Jett's Cloudburst smokes provide slightly more freedom to move in open areas, but Waylay needs cover to safely enter a site. June Cuervo says:
"Maps where the bombsites have lots of nooks and crannies to dash to such as Icebox and Ascent are maps where
Waylay thrives [...] However, maps like Breeze and Abyss that have a lot of large
open areas on the sites can cause Waylay to struggle because she lacks 360-degree cover like Jett."
Waylay's other utilities, including Saturate and her Convergent Paths Ultimate, will also be much easier to dodge on these maps.
In addition, Cuervo states that Waylay "thrives in coordination with her teammates." While her Light Speed dash is great for taking space, she (like Jett) will still need a team to follow up and either complete entries or adjust based on her info. If Waylay doesn't have the support she needs to get a kill or fails to communicate so her teammates can make important rotates, she risks wasting important abilities, getting picked off and becoming ineffective.
Waylay still has to settle into VALORANT's agent roster before she can solidify her standing in pro play. However, she'll certainly change the meta at the speed of light.