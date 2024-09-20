New Arcane Skins are Coming to Valorant — What We Know
In a move that should surprise basically no one, Riot seems to be preparing new Arcane cosmetics for Valorant to celebrate Season 2. The stunning breakout animated hit of 2021 shocked audiences with its animation and storytelling, and provided Riot with a perfect opportunity to package themed items for each of its IP.
Now it looks like they're running it back.
According to ValorINTEL on Twitter, the official Valorant Weibo account has posted a teaser image clearly indicating that some kind of Arcane bundle is in the works. Little is confirmed about the planned cosmetics, but here's what we can reasonably surmise:
Are We Getting New Arcane Skins?
For season 1 of Arcane, Riot created a bundle with a Sherrif skin, gun buddy, title, player card, and spray. It's entirely possible that the teaser is simply indicating that the same bundle will return to the shop and that will be that.
However, this is the finale to possibly the most successful video game tie-in in history. The tone of season 2 appears to be even darker, and all of the characters are in a vastly different place than when they began the story. While it's possible the original bundle will ALSO make a comeback, it is reasonable to expect some kind of new cosmetics that more directly tie into season 2.
When Does the New Arcane Bundle Release?
Of course, there is no official release date yet, but analysts have noted that Patch 9.09 is scheduled for November 5th. The first episode of Arcane Season 2 drops on November 9th, so the typical update pattern would suggest that the new bundle would release on Thursday, November 7th.