VALORANT Releases New Cardboard Combat Crafts Bundle
VALORANT's new Combat Crafts bundle brings a new meaning to the community's 'cardboard rank' running gag. Each item in the bundle, including every bullet the guns shoot, is made of cardboard. Here's everything we know about the Combat Crafts bundle, its release date, its cost, what it includes, how to purchase and more!
VALORANT Combat Crafts Bundle Release Date
VALORANT's Combat Crafts bundle will arrive after the Arcane Season 2 bundle leaves the in-game Shop. This means all Combat Crafts skins will be available to purchase at approximately 5:00 PM EST on December 5, 2024. This exact time may vary depending on the player's location and time zone.
Combat Crafts Release Times:
- PT: 2:00 PM
- CT: 4:00 PM
- ET: 5:00 PM
- Brazil: 7:00 PM
- UK: 10:00 PM
- CET: 11:00 PM
- China: 6:00 AM December 6 2024
- JST/KST: 7:00 AM December 6 2024
What does the Combat Crafts bundle look like?
The Combat Crafts bundle is a lighthearted take on VALORANT's classic gun skins. The set's weapons are constructed entirely with cardboard and shoot cardboard bullets. Crayon drawings are scrawled over the weapons' sides, representing bundles Riot Games has already released.
What is included in the VALORANT Combat Crafts bundle?
The Combat Crafts bundle includes four weapon skins and one melee axe. Each item will have multiple color variants representing crayon drawings of other skin sets. For example, the Combat Crafts Phantom can resemble the RGX, Spectrum, Reaver and Oni skin lines. One crayon drawing on the Combat Crafts Axe resembles VALORANT's classic holiday candy cane knife. The bundle may also include accessories like gun buddies, player cards, sprays and titles, but we won't know for sure until its release.
All Combat Craft Bundle Items:
- Combat Crafts Melee Axe (Candy Cane, Glitchpop variants)
- Combat Crafts Phantom (RGX, Spectrum, Reaver and Oni variants)
- Combat Crafts Frenzy (Ion, Prime and Glitchpop variants)
- Combat Crafts Bulldog (Spectrum, Araxys and Radiant Entertainment System variants)
- Combat Crafts Judge (Chronovoid, Imperium and Crimsonbeast)
How much does the VALORANT Combat Crafts bundle cost?
We don't know how much the Combat Crafts bundle will cost, but we can estimate based on previous bundles. The Combat Crafts bundle contains four weapons and one knife, which is likely a Deluxe or Premium bundle. If we compare Combat Crafts to similar bundles in these categories, we can assume it will probably cost between 5,100 and 7,100 VALORANT Points (roughly 50-70 USD). Most Deluxe and Premium bundles contain accessories. Combat Crafts' in-game footage and promo images don't feature additional content, so it may cost less than players imagine. Players may be able to buy individual skins out of the bundle separately.
How to Buy VALORANT's Combat Crafts Bundle
Players can buy the Combat Crafts bundle from VALORANT's in-game Store tab. After entering the Store from the game's home screen, the Cardboard Crafts bundle should appear in the Featured banner. Players should click on this banner and then select the items they want to purchase in the next screen.