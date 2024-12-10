When is the VALORANT Night Market? December Update
2024 is approaching its end, and VALORANT is offering players one last chance to snag some of the year's most memorable weapon and melee skins. The Episode 9 Act III VALORANT Night Market will return on December 16, 2024, and allow the VALORANT community to grab in-game weapons at a serious discount. Here's everything we know about the upcoming December 2024 Night Market: how long it will last, where players can access it, what skins are included and how much its skins will cost.
What is the VALORANT Night Market?
The VALORANT Night Market gives players the opportunity to purchase weapon and knife skins at an extreme discount for a limited time. The Night Market typically occurs once every two months. The event can last for various amounts of time; previous Night Markets have stretched anywhere from 10 to 30 days.
In a player's Night Market, they will see six hidden item cards, each with different border colors. The border colors represent which tier of skin the card's item will be (Select, Deluxe or Premium). Players can click on these cards to reveal the specific item skin they represent. A Night Market card's offer is permanent once the player reveals it.
The Night Market's offers are completely random, but players are guaranteed two offers of either knife skins or Premium edition gun skins. The Night Market will also only offer two skins for the same type of weapon — so if you see the Reaver Vandal and Gaia's Vengeance Vandal when opening your Night Market items, you will not receive any other vandal offers.
When is the next VALORANT Night Market?
According to VALORANT's official X.com account, the next VALORANT Night Market will take place from December 16, 2024, to January 7, 2024. This means the event will last for 22 days. Exact Night Market start and end times may vary based on the player's individual server and time zone.
What can players buy in the VALORANT Night Market?
The Night Market offers players a variety of weapon and melee knife skins. These skins include three specific weapon tiers:
- Select Edition
- Deluxe Edition
- Premium Edition
Exclusive and Ultra Edition skins will not appear in the Night Market's shop. In addition, skin sets must be released for at least two Acts before they begin to appear in the Night Market.
Cosmetics like player cards, gun buddies, titles and sprays are not included in night market offers — players can obtain these by going to the in-game Shop's 'Accessories' tab. Battle Pass skins and Gear Skins (obtained by completing a VALORANT Agent's unique character contract) are also not available in the Night Market.
Some skin sets will appear in the Night Market, but their melee knife skin will not be available. This is because any melee weapon that originally costs over 4,350 VALORANT Points is excluded from the Night Market. Specifically, Ion, Magepunk, Oni, Sovereign, Valiant Hero, XEROFANG knives and the Reaver Karambit will not appear as Night Market offers.
All Eligible Night Market Skins in VALORANT Episode 9 Act III:
Select:
- Convex, Daydreams, Endeavor, Fortune's Hand, Galleria, Infantry, Intergrade, Luxe, Prism II, Reverie, Rush, Sensation, Smite, Switchback, Wonderstallion
Deluxe:
- Abyssal, Altitude, Aristocrat, Avalanche, Chromedek, Emberclad, Holomoku, Horizon, Kohaku & Matsuba, Luna, Minima, MK.VII Liberty, NO LIMITS, Nunca Olvidados, Orion, Prism, Sakura, Sarmad, Silvanus, Snowfall, Team Ace, Tigris, Titanmail, Wasteland, Winterwunderland
Premium:
- Aemondir, Black.Market, Celestial, Crimsonbeast, Cryostasis, Doodle Buds, Ego, Forsaken, Gaia's Vengeance, Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster, Ion, Magepunk, Nebula, Neptune, Oni, Origin, Prime, Prime//2.0, Radiant Crisis 001, Reaver, Recon, Soulstrife, Sovereign, Spline, Tethered Realms, Undercity, Valiant Hero, VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 & 2, Xenohunter, XEROFANG
Where is the VALORANT Night Market located?
VALORANT players can access the game's Night Market by navigating to the top right section of their home screen. While the Night Market is active, a new icon should appear resembling a rectangular white card with a diamond in the middle. Clicking on this icon will take the player to a dedicated Night Market screen.
The Night Market screen will have a special background image depending on the event's timing. For example, the Night Market's background in the image above has purple thorny vines and roses to celebrate Sentinel Vyse's introduction to the game. Some Night Market background images even tease upcoming agents and maps which Riot Games has not yet revealed. Perhaps this Night Market could give us more information about VALORANT's upcoming Colombian Agent.
This dedicated page will display the player's six weapon and melee skin offer cards, which the player can click to reveal. In addition, the Night Market page always keeps track of how much time the event has left — this information is displayed directly below the bold 'Night Market' heading in the top middle of the screen.
How much do VALORANT Night Market items cost?
VALORANT Night Market items are all available at a discount, but this discount ranges depending on the specific skin tier and item. Every Night Market item is discounted randomly from 10% to 49% off the skin's original price.
The cheapest a skin could appear is 49% off a Select weapon's average price (875 VALORANT Points according to the VALORANT wiki), or 446 VALORANT Points (About $5 USD.) The most expensive a Night Market skin could appear should be about 10% off an Exclusive tier melee weapon (4,320 VALORANT Points according to the VALORANT wiki), or approximately 3915 VALORANT Points (About $40 USD).
How do players buy VALORANT Night Market items?
The VALORANT Night Market functions similarly to the shop. To purchase a revealed Night Market offer, players simply click on its card and select the 'Purchase' option in the bottom right of the screen. All Night Market items must be purchased with VALORANT Points, the game's main currency. Users can purchase VALORANT Points by clicking on the icon resembling VALORANT's logo in the top right of the screen.