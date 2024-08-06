VALORANT's Night Market Returns: What To Know
VALORANT players eagerly await the Night Market's mysterious arrival. Aside from VCT season, there is no more anticipated event in the game: the VALORANT community excitedly swaps screenshots of their reveals and readies their wallets. This August, the Night Market is making a triumphant return — here's everything you need to know about how to access the Market, what skins will be available and when it will arrive.
What is the VALORANT Night Market?
The VALORANT Night Market generally appears once per Act. It is an opportunity for players to buy weapon and knife skins at reduced prices. The Night Market appears in a small card-shaped icon on the top right of a player's screen. After this icon is clicked, it reveals six cards with varying colors.
Players can click on each card to reveal a discounted gun or knife skin underneath. Each reveal is final, and every player's Night Market is unique. You might get a full Reaver and Oni loadout complete with a half-price knife, while a less fortunate friend could be stuck with Galleria skins and four different Bucky designs. It all depends on luck!
When will the VALORANT Night Market arrive?
The VALORANT Night Market will arrive on August 16, 2024 according to leaks from @ValorantUpdated on Twitter. The Night Market will be available until August 29, 2024. This means players will have about 13 days to get their shopping in. The event's exact arrival time depends on your location and your account's server.
What items can players get in the VALORANT Night Market?
The Night Market only carries Select Edition, Deluxe Edition and Premium Edition skins. Ultra and Exclusive tier skins are generally not available through the Night Market. Skins pass a grace period of two Acts after their in-store release before joining the Night Market. This Episode 9 Act 2 Night Market will include Holomoku and Aemondir skins for the first time. In addition, any melee skin costing over 3,550 or 4,350 VP is not included in the Night Market.
In every player's Night Market, at least two offers are always either melee knife skins or Premium Edition gun skins. Players usually do not receive more than two skins for the same type of weapon.
Some popular skin sets players may see in the Night Market include Ion, Reaver, Oni, Black.Market, Prime and Gaia's Vengeance. For a full list, check the VALORANT wiki here.
How much do items in the VALORANT Night Market cost?
Items in the VALORANT Night Market will have a reduced price. Players receive a randomly generated discount for each item ranging from 10-49%. Melee knife skins generally cost under 3,550 VP. In summary, every Night Market item's price will be unique for each player.
Whether your Night Market has you ready to hit headshots or laughing at it with your friends who react with an amused "skull emoji x7", the event will provide plenty of thrill and excitement. Stay tuned for more VALORANT information, in-game updates and esports news!