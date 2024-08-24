VALORANT's Nocturnum Bundle: Monsters and Melee Weapons
VALORANT's development team is sending us on a creative rollercoaster. After VALORANT's most recent whimsical Wonderstallion bundle, the leaked upcoming Nocturnum skin set couldn't be more different — but it's just as exciting! With this set, players can summon an ancient beast, use monstrous punk-fantasy weapons and even change the melee from a dagger to a scythe. Let's explore everything we know about the Nocturnum skin set including its price, appearance, contents, release date and more!
What does the new VALORANT Nocturnum skin bundle look like?
The Nocturnum bundle features bone and scale motifs and a gothic fantasy aesthetic. It includes monstrous skulls and grotesque twisting designs. The bundle's melee weapon is a knife which transforms from a dagger into a scythe in its unique inspect animation. It seems to take inspiration from League of Legends' Old God Nocturne and Ivern cosmetic skins.
The bundle is available in multiple color variants. It has an upgradeable finisher animation displaying a cloud of mist and a terrifying monster after players get their final kill. Once the bundle is upgraded, it will display the ultimate icons of every agent you've killed on its side. In addition, the bundle includes unique kill icons featuring the monster's skull and fresh audio cues.
Nocturnum Skin Bundle color variants:
- Purple, gold and white
- Blue and gray
- Purple and gray
- Purple, gray and red
What is the Nocturnum skin bundle's release date?
The Nocturnum bundle will be released after VALORANT Episode 9 Act II and new agent Vyse's arrival on August 29. Its exact release times are currently unknown. After its release, the Nocturnum skin bundle will be available to purchase in the VALORANT Shop for two weeks.
What is included in the Nocturnum skin bundle?
The Nocturnum skin bundle includes four gun skins, a melee knife weapon, a player card, a spray and a gun buddy. The set also has four color variants and 2 upgradeable tiers. A list of every item in the bundle is included below:
VALORANT Nocturnum bundle contents:
- Nocturnum Phantom
- Nocturnum Bulldog
- Nocturnum Marshal
- Nocturnum Classic
- Nocturnum Melee Knife
- Nocturnum Player Card
- Nocturnum Spray
- Nocturnum Gun Buddy
How much does the Nocturnum skin bundle cost?
According to leaked information from @VALORANTLeaksEN on Twitter, the Nocturnum skin bundle will cost 8,700 VP. Due to its pricing scheme and contents, it will probably be an exclusive bundle.
Individual Nocturnum bundle item prices:
- Nocturnum Phantom: 2,175 VP
- Nocturnum Bulldog: 2,175 VP
- Nocturnum Marshal: 2,175 VP
- Nocturnum Classic: 2,175 VP
- Nocturnum Melee Knife: 4,350 VP
- Nocturnum Gun Buddy: Unknown
- Nocturnum Spray: Unknown
- Nocturnum Player Card: Unknown
Where can players buy the Nocturnum skin bundle?
Players can buy the Nocturnum skin bundle in VALORANT's shop beginning August 29, 2024. To access the VALORANT shop, boot up the game and navigate to the 'Store' button on the bottom left side of the screen. After clicking, players should see a 'featured' skin tab in their Shop. The Nocturnum skin bundle will appear here and will feature for two weeks. The Nocturnum bundle is probably an Exclusive tier bundle, so it will likely not appear later in the Night Market. Grab it in the VALORANT store while you have the chance!
Stay tuned for more details as Episode 9 Act II draws closer. We're here to keep you informed on all VALORANT in-game updates and esports news!