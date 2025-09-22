"I Am Not Getting Paid By VALORANT": OhnePixel Announces Champions 2025 Stream
The VALORANT and Counter-Strike communities have remained frenemies since the latter's launch, but their esports circuits remain incredibly interconnected. The two titles share pro players, content creators and industry experts; now, Counter-Strike content creator OhnePixel's VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 co-stream may bring their worlds even closer. Here's everything to know about OhnePixel's announcement, how the community is reacting and what it means for VALORANT and Counter-Strike esports.
OhnePixel Will Stream VALORANT Champions Paris 2025
Mark "OhnePixel" Zimmermann is most well-known as a Counter-Strike player. Since 2021, he has streamed the game on YouTube, where he has nearly 730,000 subscribers, and Twitch, where his follower count sits at 2.3 million. He is particularly famous for his skin gambling content, where he opens cases while live, and his sponsorships with betting websites. OhnePixel also has some esports involvement, working with a team that qualified to the 2024 Perfect World Shanghai major.
On September 21 2025, OhnePixel officially announced he would co-stream the final stages of VALORANT Champions Paris 2025. The decision garnered some mixed reactions from his fan base, who are almost exclusively Counter-Strike players.
One X.com netizen, @rudder_04 posted a gif calling OhnePixel a 'traitor.' Another, @Prainexx, cautiously said "I just hope he has fun watching the playoffs even if his chat doesn’t."
OhnePixel Is "Not Getting Paid by VALORANT" to Co-Stream Champions 2025
After OhnePixel's announcement, his chat questioned whether he was being compensated for his co-streaming efforts. Riot Games has worked with partnered co-streamers in the past, and OhnePixel has participated in partnerships with other brands and websites.
However, it appears OhnePixel is streaming VCT Champs entirely on his own:
"For all the newcomers in the stream: I will be doing a VALORANT stream, watching the Major [sic] finals and stuff. I will be watching that in October."
OhnePixel reminded viewers that this would not be the first time he has covere VALORANT content: "We've been yapping about VALORANT for the longest time, we've been reacting to videos, but we have never touched the esport."
After confirming he "will be co-streaming it," OhnePixel clarified that "I am not getting paid, alright? [...] I am not getting paid by Riot to watch VALORANT." He also revealed the stream was his own idea, saying "I reached out to them, asking is this possible? [They said] yes, it's possible."
Later in the day, Riot Games' Head of VALORANT Esports Leo Faria reacted on-stream to OhnePixel's announcement. Faria was enthusiastic about the upcoming stream: "We love it. He's very welcome, everyone is welcome."
Faria continued:
"I know people love to play with the VALORANT and Counter-Strike thing, but dude, there's nothing but love and respect."
OhnePixel appreciated Faria's comments, noting that "there are so many people out there who wanna hate on everything [VALORANT] produces, on the community, and then look at this guy. Just a wholesome dude, bro."
When is OhnePixel's VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 Stream?
OhnePixel is planning to watch party part of the Playoffs of VALORANT Champions Paris 2025. These will occur from September 25 to October 5. The Finals Weekend, with the most intense matches, will occur between October 3rd and October 5.
Counter-Strike and VALORANT in Esports
VALORANT and Counter-Strike have had a love-hate relationship from the start. Since the franchise's launch in 2000, Counter-Strike has inspired countless modern FPS, becoming a key pillar of the genre. VALORANT swept the scene in 2020 with a more ability-focused shooter approach, but the game didn't arrive without controversy: most initial VALORANT pros transferred from the Counter-Strike scene (for example, TenZ), and even today it remains common for the two games to exchange players. Sean Gares is another example of a long-time Counter-Strike player with influence in the VALORANT scene: earlier this year, he discussed potential match-fixing issues in Tier 2 play with Riot.
Leo Faria acknowledged the phenomenon in his comments about OhnePixel: "People move back and forth between both titles, and we're very much cool with that."
The Counter-Strike community often criticizes VALORANT for snagging a significant portion of its player base, poaching its pro population and also for its unorthodox gameplay — going from perfectly precise spray patterns to random recoil and ability use of biblical proportions is quite an adjustment, and while you can buddy up with a helpful Wingman, there are no 'Press E' chickens in sight. However, the games share a similar structure at their core, and remain closely interconnected in the industry.