Omen is STILL Disabled in VALORANT — What Happened?
Omen is one of VALORANT's most mobile Agents. With Shrouded Step teleports that let him dance across the map and an Ultimate that allows unlimited teleport, he can easily go anywhere, anytime. A new bug now allows Omen to essentially flyhack, and Riot Games has temporarily disabled him in-game as a result. Here's everything we know about the issue and when Omen will return.
Why is Omen Disabled in VALORANT?
On May 31 2025, Fayde, a pro player on the English esports team Wolves Esports, discovered an Omen bug that cheated the game entirely. Omen is unique as a Controller/Smokes agent since he must enter a separate game mode, Dark Cover, to place his smokes. Usually, this mode only shows Omen a 3D map rendering for precise smoke placement, with no entities involved. However, if the bug is active, Omen's Dark Cover will allow him to travel around the map, revealing all enemies and letting him hear their footsteps.
Fayde's X.com post revealing the dilemma has gained over 1.5 million views and 6,700 likes. The bug is particularly "game-breaking," since it essentially allows Omen to flyhack.
Riot Games soon responded. The studio stated X.com: "Due to this bug allowing Omen to unintentionally see enemies as they appear on your teammates' view, we'll be disabling him [...] until further notice." As of 5:15 PM Pacific US Time (PST), Riot Games has disabled Omen in all VALORANT queues. Players can no longer access him in Competitive, Unrated, or any other mode, and he is missing from the in-game Roster screen.
Related Article: 2025 VALORANT Pride Rewards -All Redeem Codes
When will Omen Come Back to VALORANT?
Riot Games has not confirmed Omen's exact return time yet. However, their X.com release states, "We're hoping to resolve the issue tomorrow and will keep you updated." Omen will likely return sometime during May 3rd or the following few days. He has been disabled for 12 hours at the time of writing.
This is not the first time VALORANT has disabled an Agent due to bugs. Riot Games previously removed Duelist Agent Reyna after her Overheal ability became faulty, and she was absent from the game for over 3 days.