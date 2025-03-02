Overtimes Abound in Epic VCT Masters Bangkok Grand Finals
VALORANT's first Masters tournament in 2025 has officially concluded, and T1 has emerged victorious against G2 after five Grand Finals games. Key players like Meteor, stax and jawgemo popped off, and fans witnessed unique team comps and unforgettable clutches. Let's recap the most important moments from Masters Bangkok's Grand Finals.
Masters Bangkok Grand Finals: T1 vs. G2
South Korean team T1 is legendary in the esports community for its League of Legends domination, having won Worlds (the title's most prestigious championship) five times. However, the organization's VALORANT presence is much more recent and it only ascended to S-tier play two years ago, placing 9-12th in Champions 2023 and not qualifying for Champions 2024. T1 also qualified for Masters Shanghai 2024 and Masters Tokyo 2023 but was eliminated in the tournaments' early stages at both events.
In 2025, T1 re-emerged with a vengeance, determined to prove they could sweep the competitive scene in multiple Riot Games titles and come out on top in a Masters-level event. The org built a stacked roster, welcoming former DRX and Gen.G talent, and readied themselves for another VCT run.
T1 Roster: iZu, stax (IGL), Sylvan, Meteor and Buzz
G2 Esports, a group headquartered in Germany, has consistently performed well in European and international circuits. The team has operated in Masters level play since 2021, when it secured 4th place at Masters Berlin. Since then, G2 has participated in Masters Reykjavík 2022 and Masters Shanghai 2024, scoring highly but not taking home a victory. G2 also placed 8th in Champions 2024.
The group acquired former Evil Geniuses star player and VALORANT Champions 2023 winner jawgemo in October 2024. Like T1, G2 entered Masters Bangkok aiming to conquer the competition once and for all, proving that their practice after previous performances had paid off.
G2 Roster: JonahP, trent, valyn (IGL), leaf, jawgemo
Game 1: Lotus
Team Comps:
G2:
- jawgemo: Yoru
- trent: Tejo
- valyn: Omen
- JonahP: Breach
- leaf: Viper
T1:
- iZu: Cypher
- BuZz: Raze
- stax: Sova
- Sylvan: Omen
- Meteor: Iso
Game 1 started off relatively evenly, though G2 retained a 2-round lead throughout the first half of the Attacker side. The half closed out with G2 snowballing to a larger 8-4 lead, and that snowball soon became a steamroller after the team crushed T1 on the Defender side and won the match 13-5. iZu put up a great fight as Cypher, but valyn and leaf (on Omen and Viper) easily sliced up the map and took control while JonahP, trent and jawgemo obliterated any push attempts. Although G2 did not have a Sentinel on their comp, T1 struggled to take space and enter sites.
Game 2: Haven
Team Comps:
G2:
- jawgemo: Yoru
- trent: Tejo
- valyn: Astra
- JonahP: Breach
- leaf: Vyse
T1:
- iZu: Cypher
- BuZz: Yoru
- stax: Sova
- Sylvan: Omen
- Meteor: Iso
After their poor attacker-side performance on Lotus, T1 entered Haven and locked in. The team kept their Defender side performance disciplined, and T1 and G2 stayed neck-and-neck in rounds. Meteor's strong performance and reliable 1v1s on Iso came in clutch, especially during retakes. The two teams ended the first half 6-6 after a double push from jawgemo and JonahP stifled T1's A-main execute.
T1's performance shined while on attack in the second half. While pushing A-main on pistol, stax secured a cheeky shock dart kill on trent. T1 also excelled at preventing retakes, and BuZz was a particular menace in this area. Viewers saw some fascinating Yoru performance as Jawgemo nullified Meteor's Iso ultimate with a well-timed clone on C-site, but failed to prevent T1's execute. The team soon overtook G2 in a 10-8 lead.
On round 19, G2 sent a three-man flank to attempt a C-site rotate. The group jumped over iZu's tripwires but were still spotted by his cam in mid. T1 took a divide and conquer approach, aggressively isolating duels to ensure a numbers advantage after taking site. T1's post-plants were clean for the rest of the match, while G2 ultimately fumbled. Haven ended 9-13 in T1's favor, reigniting the team's hope.
Game 3: Abyss
Team Comps:
G2:
- jawgemo: Yoru
- trent: Sova
- valyn: Astra
- JonahP: Breach
- leaf: Chamber
T1:
- iZu: Fade
- BuZz: Jett
- stax: Tejo
- Sylvan: Omen
- Meteor: Reyna
With T1's motivation invigorated after their Haven win, the team steamrolled on Attacker during Abyss' first half and continued with its trademark unconventional double-duelist comp. Sylvan performed with nasty clutches, and T1 went 5-0 before dropping their first round to G2. A 3k from JonahP on Breach ended T1's winning streak and foiled an A-site hit. A massive late lurk from JonahP pinched T1's final Attacker side push, leaving the first half at a 8-4 score in T1's favor.
G2 grabbed another two rounds on their Attacker half. On round 18, stax stifled G2's A-site push with heavy Tejo util and killed leaf and trent with Guided Salvo strikes. All hope appeared lost for G2 until jawgemo saved the day with a 1v4 ace using Yoru tech. This seems to have lifted G2's spirits, and G2 secured the map victory with a 13-11 final score.
Game 4: Split
Team Comps:
G2:
- jawgemo: Yoru
- trent: Tejo
- valyn: Omen
- JonahP: Breach
- leaf: Viper
T1:
- iZu: Yoru
- BuZz: Raze
- stax: Fade
- Sylvan: Omen
- Meteor: Viper
T1 started Split on Attack and breezed through the first two rounds. Both teams had a double Controller comp with Omen and Viper, so the map was full of smokes and ratty angles. Jawgemo clutched round 3 against stax, beginning a snowball effect where the team pulled ahead 6-2. On Initiator, trent maintained important mid-map space and demonstrated strong Tejo play. Meteor brought back T1's momentum with a heroic ace clutch in round 11 after popping his Viper Ultimate, clutching a 1v3 against jawgemo, trent and Valyn with only 0.5 seconds remaining.
G2 ended the first half at an 8-4 advantage. However, T1 made a massive comeback and pushed through to Overtime. The two teams were neck and neck until Meteor's sneaky Viper orb allowed him to secure an early mid pick in round 27, forcing a rotate and allowing BuZz, iZu and Sylvan to capitalize on G2's confusion. T1 secured the Split win with a 14-12 final score.
Game 5: Pearl
Team Comps:
G2:
- jawgemo: Yoru
- trent: Sova
- valyn: Astra
- JonahP: Vyse
- leaf: Chamber
T1:
- iZu: Yoru
- BuZz: Neon
- stax: Sova
- Sylvan: Astra
- Meteor: Killjoy
T1 was hungry for victory on Pearl, and the team immediately pushed to a 5-1 lead on Defender during the first half. G2 foiled a retake in round 7 with impressive plays from valyn and continued to clutch several extremely close rounds, but T1 maintained an 8-4 advantage before switching sides. Viewers witnessed some impressive performances from BuZz on Neon and iZu on Yoru, who proved he is equally capable on Duelist as on Sentinel.
G2 regrouped and overtook T1 on their Defender side, reaching overtime. The two teams continued for five overtime rounds, both vying for victory. Finally, T1 secured a one-point advantage with massive Killjoy and Sova performances from Meteor and stax. The team closed the tournament after Meteor forced jawgemo into a fight by placing his Killjoy Ultimate and executed him.
Final Score: 3:2 T1 Victory
T1 ended Masters Bangkok with a 3:2 win against G2. The win places the organization on the map in yet another Riot Games esport and demonstrates its significant improvement since previous performances. In addition, Masters Bangkok is T1 members stax and Buzz's first international trophy. The two previously played on DRX together since 2022.
T1 will also gain Championship Points from the event, placing the team closer to competing in VALORANT's most prestigious tournament, Champions Paris 2025. Here, they may face G2 (also in contention for a Champions slot) again in the VALORANT season's most important competition.