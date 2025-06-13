The Paper Rex Factor: Masters Toronto PRX vs G2 Recap
Japanese VALORANT org Paper Rex (PRX) and North American group G2 Esports (G2) are polar opposites. While G2 invests in perfecting tried-and-true professional strategies, supplemented by its disciplined roster with Champions 2023 winner JAWGEMO, PRX takes a playful approach and isn't afraid to innovate. On Day 1 of the Masters Toronto Playoffs, the two teams battled in an extremely close matchup. Paper Rex's high-risk, high-reward mentality paid off: they have defeated G2 in an unexpected upset and are slowly climbing the brackets. Let's explore a recap of PRX vs G2 and analyze what 'X-factor' led Paper Rex to victory.
Map 1 (Split):
TEAM COMPS:
- PRX PatMen: Fade
- PRX something: Yoru
- PRX d4v41: Viper
- PRX f0rsakeN: Omen
- PRX Jinggg: Raze
- G2 JAWGEMO: Yoru
- G2 trent: Fade
- G2 valyn: Omen
- G2 JonahP: Breach
- G2 leaf: Viper
First Half: G2 Attacker, PRX Defender
G2 thrived on Split Attacker-side, easily clearing out Paper Rex's pistol-round push to A. Despite their double-duelist comp, PRX struggled to defend and retake on A-site, and G2 staggered their Breach utility and Controller smokes carefully to buy precious time.
While they couldn't pull ahead, Paper Rex still held their own during the half. Viewers witnessed a classic Paper Rex play in Round 4. f0rsakeN placed a mysterious smoke B-main. While it appears to be a regular Omen smoke, it actually allowed him to push through, jump onto boxes without being seen, and secure two kills from an off-angle.
d4v41 also scored a crazy 3k in a following round, while f0rsaken continued his pushing-out-of-smokes strategy. G2's utility coordination (especially JonahP's on Breach) was immaculate, allowing them to take control of sites and score first bloods. After Round 8, where they were down 5:3, G2 locked in and won 4 rounds in a row, placing them at a 7:5 advantage. One strategic change, taking space and contesting outside captured sites after scoring a numbers advantage, helped them secure more success by catching PRX off-guard on rotates.
Second Half: G2 Defender, PRX Attacker
Paper Rex were far more comfortable on Attacker, only losing 3 rounds in the entire half. However, they once again lost the pistol round after leaf secured important kills. The team was tired of playing it cool and began aggressively flooding sites in fearsome 5-man executes. PRX also began baiting and waiting out G2's utility before committing, draining any resources to combat their push. PatMen clutched a 1v3, restoring PRX's confidence.
Final Score: PRX 13, G2 10
Key Moments:
- Round 4: In a classic PRX play, f0rsakeN pushes out of a devious Omen smoke in B-main and kills two G2 players from an off angle.
- Round 6: PRX d4v41 scores a 3k to save the round.
- Round 9: PRX Jinggg wins the round by eliminating G2 valyn with a 'nade.
- Round 14: G2 valyn scores a 3k with the Stinger.
- Round 16: PRX Jinggg 3ks in a postplant on A.
- Round 17: PRX PatMen 1v3 clutches.
Map 2 (Lotus):
TEAM COMPS:
- PRX PatMen: Fade
- PRX something: Yoru
- PRX d4v41: Vyse
- PRX f0rsakeN: Omen
- PRX Jinggg: Raze
- G2 JAWGEMO: Neon
- G2 trent: Sova
- G2 valyn: Omen
- G2 JonahP: Breach
- G2 leaf: Viper
First Half: PRX Defender, G2 Attacker
Paper Rex learned from its Split struggles and played the pistol round carefully. However, G2 opted for a risky round 2 force buy, ultimately evening out the score. Their momentum built as JonahP continued crafting Breach plays, and G2 scored a Flawless C-push on Round 3. In classic VALORANT fashion, f0rsakeN and trent both tested their Odin skills. JAWGEMO was burning bright on Neon, scoring a 3k and 4k in rapid succession. The two teams were neck-and-neck, ending first half 6:6.
Second Half: PRX Defender, G2 Attacker
Though trent made a valiant effort to defend A-Site, PRX pushed with confidence and snowballed, securing three rounds in a row. G2 leaf thwarted their win streak with a Phantom 4k, expertly maintaining space with Viper utility. PRX answered with more forceful entries, grouping in 5-man pushes and quickly rotating if needed. something's Yoru maneuvers also provided plenty of information, lessening G2's map control. At a 12:10 advantage, PRX saved up and dumped their utility during the last round, eliminating 4 enemies. The last standing, valyn, scored a clutch 4k, igniting hope in G2 fans that the team might make it to overtime. However, PRX swept the final round, ending the matchup once and for all.
Final Score: PRX 13, G2 11
Key Moments:
- Round 1: G2 leaf 3ks on pistol round.
- Round 3: G2 has a Flawless round.
- Round 4: PRX's B-site retake pops off.
- Round 5: G2 JAWGEMO hits a 3k.
- Round 6: Jinggg hits some nasty satchel kills during a C-site retake.
- Round 8: G2 JAWGEMO 4ks.
- Round 10: PRX f0rsakeN pushes out of a smoke and gets a Judge kill.
- Round 11: PRX Jinggg 4ks.
- Round 16: G2 leaf 4ks.
- Round 24: G2 valyn 4ks, clutching the Match Point round.
What Does This Mean for VALORANT Esports?
Paper Rex's win against G2 is an unexpected bracket upset, especially because G2's 2025 roster is extremely stacked. Legendary player JAWGEMO, who won VALORANT Champions 2023 alongside star coach Potter and Demon1 in Evil Geniuses' unprecedented underdog arc, has extensive VCT experience. In-game leader valyn was also recognized as 2024's VCT Americas IGL of the Year. In addition, G2's season has snowballed into a strong start: the team has already won the VCT Americas 2025 Kickoff and VCT Americas 2025 Stage 1. They are also thirsty for vengeance after a 2nd-place finish in Masters Shanghai to South Korean org T1.
G2 is disciplined and serious, combining heavily practiced play with intense skill and pro experience. Paper Rex is their exact foil: the team is not afraid to innovate, constantly throwing unorthodox strategies and compositions against the wall and seeing what sticks. Sometimes, this results in heart attacks for PRX fans — one Reddit user, u/themcvgamer, humorously commented, "Paper Rex is a social experiment" — but when it works, it leaves enemies flustered and confused about how they are suddenly down several rounds.
Much of Paper Rex's success stems from a VALORANT strategy phenomenon called protocol. Essentially, teams rehearse scenarios during practice and plan exactly how they would react in a pro game. For example, teams that expect a Raze and Fade seize/'nade combo on Lotus A-Site Attacker side might develop a reaction protocol to wait out the utility and cut noise before pushing. When teams understand what they're up against, they can create effective protocols and format their Agent comp. However, Paper Rex has a wildcard playstyle that directly counters rehearsed, 'autopilot' teams, forcing them to adapt reactively instead of setting the game at their own pace. They also create entirely new strategies, such as the Skye flash and Reyna flash combo featured in the video above.
f0rsakeN's playstyle today exemplified the Paper Rex spirit. Enemies certainly never knew what to expect as he juggled the Odin, Vandal and Judge, pushed aggressively out of defensive smokes and manipulated the map to his advantage. PatMen and d4v41 also showed some serious skill. Paper Rex will face another NA team, Sentinels, next. The matchup will decide which team will advance to the Upper Bracket Finals, placing them closer to the Masters Toronto trophy.