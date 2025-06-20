Paper Rex Climbs to Masters Toronto Grand Finals: PRX vs WOL Recap
VALORANT Masters Toronto is in full swing, and its competitors have defied prevailing bracket predictions. Today, Paper Rex faced off against Wolves Esports in a matchup to determine which org will appear at the event’s Grand Finals. Each team has an unexpected edge – Paper Rex ruthlessly disrespects protocol with unorthodox plays and team comps, and Wolves Esports rose out of the shadows with a vengeance after being underestimated. Let’s recap the matchup’s best moment and explore what happens next.
MAP 1 (Lotus): d4v41 Defends the Win Streak
TEAM COMPS:
- PRX PatMen: Fade
- PRX d4v41: Vyse
- PRX Jinggg: Raze
- PRX something: Yoru
- PRX f0rsakeN: Omen
- WOL Yuicaw: Killjoy
- WOL Lysoar: Omen
- WOL SuiFatBB: Fade
- WOL juicy: Raze
- WOL spring: Viper
First Half: PRX Defender, WOL Attacker
While attacking, WOL adopts a disciplined form of aggression, and it certainly worked in pistol round when Yuicaw’s well-timed Killjoy lurk obliterated 3 players and SiuFatBB cleaned up the scene. WOL consistently won their C-push fights by overwhelming PRX with coordinated utility, and Yuicaw’s lurks continued to be instrumental by maintaining map control and opening potential for rotates. WOL quickly snowballed to a 4:1 lead.
PRX began answering WOL’s confusing pushes with patience. After slowing down their trademark aggression and maintaining anchors on each site, they secured several rounds and evened out the rounds to 4:4 status. However, WOL ultimately read them like a book and finished the half at a 7:5 advantage.
Second Half: PRX Attacker, WOL Defender
PRX is in their element on the attack. The team Flawlessed the pistol round after d4v41 snatched a 3k A-main, and snowballed after another successful bonus round where f0rsakeN clutched. In true PRX fashion, Jinggg brought his team to the lead with a Judge and Odin 4k. D4v41 continued styling on the competition with an impressive C-Main ace, and the teams continued neck-and-neck until they entered overtime. D4v41 and f0rsakeN pushed PRX to a narrow, but solid, win.
Related Article: The Paper Rex Factor: Masters Toronto PRX vs G2 Recap
Final Score: PRX 14, WOL 12
Key Moments:
- Round 8: f0rsakeN uses aggressive smokes to gain a crazy angle on C-main as he and d4v41 clean up WOL’s push.
- Round 9: spring uses f0rsakeN’s own tricks against him and pushes out of a smoke to secure two clean kills.
- Round 13: SiuFatBB 1v2 clutches WOL’s B-push by wasting time with careful Fade utility.
- Round 14: f0rsakeN clutches a 2v1.
- Round 16: Jinggg 4ks with 3 Judge kills and 1 Odin kill.
- Round 17: d4v41 solo aces as Sentinel to hold C-site.
Map 2 (Ascent): Op on Top
TEAM COMPS:
- PRX PatMen: KAY/O
- PRX something: Jett
- PRX d4v41: Viper
- PRX f0rsakeN: Fade
- PRX Jinggg: Omen
- WOL juicy: Yoru
- WOL Yuicaw: Cypher
- WOL SiuFatBB: Sova
- WOL spring: Omen
- WOL Lysoar: Deadlock
First Half: WOL Attacker, PRX Defender
WOL prioritized aggressive A-split pushes, scoring pistol round and once again snowballing to a 3:0 lead. However, PRX’s Defender performance was far cleaner this match, and impact frags from PatMen helped even out the score. something’s Operator skills were on full display. Alongside catching A-main first bloods, his aggressive mid holds maintained crucial map control, making it easy for the team to retake and reverse sweeping to a successful 7:5 half.
Second Half: WOL Defender, PRX Attacker
PRX rose to the occasion on Ascent Attacker with favorable A-pushes. The team quickly swept to match point, but WOL were determined to remain standing: Spring and SiuFatBB clawed their way from 6:12 to 8:12, but a decisive PRX thrifty B-push upset their climb and cost them their Grand Finals spot.
Final Score: PRX 13, WOL 8
Key Moments:
- Round 3: spring clutches a 2v4.
- Round 4: d4v41 clutches a Sheriff 1v2 to win PRX’s first round.
- Round 6: PatMen saves the round for PRX with a 4k.
- Round 12: f0rsakeN scores a 4k with Fade utility.
- Round 20: spring offers a master class in tricky Omen tps to 3k and retake A-site.
What Does This Mean for VALORANT Esports?
Even if Wolves does not continue to a Grand Finals spot, their performance at Masters Toronto was unprecedented. The team scared SEN City by holding its own against them in the Swiss Stage, later defeating favored orgs including Team Heretics, Bilibili Gaming and Gen.G. In 2024, the team had settled into a measly 9th place average in VCT China. Just a year later, it can possibly win an international tournament and qualify to Champions 2025.
WOL’s surge also represents a trend of greater Chinese presence in VALORANT esports. VCT only added the region 2 years ago, yet a Chinese org (EDward Gaming) has already won a Champions tournament and Chinese teams have regularly qualified to Masters and international playoffs since.
WOL will face Fnatic in the Lower Bracket finals, determining its fate. If the org emerges victorious, it has the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible: face PRX again for revenge and deliver one of the most unexpected underdog wins in VALORANT history. However, Fnatic can’t be counted out – Fnatic recently upset G2’s stacked roster including previous VCT champion JAWGEMO, and they are hungry for a Champions win after placing in 2023 and 2024. The team’s lineup includes Boaster, one of VALORANT’s strongest IGLs, star Sentinel Alfajer and consistent initiator crashies.
PRX’s Grand Finals spot tips the Masters Toronto odds in its favor. However, it doesn’t guarantee a victory. PRX’s performance against favored opponents has been strong – the team thoroughly embarrassed NA’s Sentinels in a 13:3 Split matchup – but the team’s win against WOL was relatively close, and it struggles on its Defensive half. If PRX pulls this final match off, the crowds will be roaring and hoping to see them on the Champions stage.
VALORANT Masters Toronto Grand Finals Schedule:
- Lower Bracket Final (WOL vs. FNC): June 21 2025
West Coast US (PDT): 9 AM
East Coast US (EDT): 12 PM
United Kingdom (GMT): 5 PM
Central Europe (CEST): 6 PM
Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 1 AM (June 22)
- Grand Final (PRX vs. TBD): June 22, 2025
West Coast US (PDT): 1 PM
East Coast US (EDT): 4 PM
United Kingdom (GMT): 9 PM
Central Europe (CEST): 10 PM
Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 5 AM (June 23)