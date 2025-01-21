VALORANT Patch 10.01: New Ranked Shields Explained
In one of the most major Competitive changes since the game's introduction, Riot Games is completely overhauling VALORANT's Ranked demotion protection system. Players will no longer have demotion protection in every ranked tier, and will have to utilize new Ranked Shields instead. Here's everything to know about VALORANT's Ranked Shields in Patch 10.01, what ranks can use them, how they work and how they will change Competitive RR progression.
Previous VALORANT RR Mechanics
Before this patch, players would progress through every rank (except Radiant and Immortal, which are numbered) the same way. Earning 100 RR would progress the player to the next rank or rank tier. If players lost enough RR to drop out of a rank, they would be demoted. However, players would have some demote protection: if they lost more RR than they had in their rank, their rank's RR would reset to zero and they would have one more chance to gain it back before dropping to a lower tier.
VALORANT ranks players by placing them in a position where they ideally have a win rate close to 50%. This pushes players to improve their consistency and decision-making while always being challenged. The game's Ranked demotion protection is intended to combat chance and prevent players from demoting after one bad game, so their position more accurately reflects their skill level.
How Do The New VALORANT Ranked Shields Work?
In Patch 10.01, VALORANT is doing away with demotion protection entirely and replacing it with a new mechanic: ranked shields. VALORANT's new Ranked Shields will vary depending on a player's skill tier and be non-replenishable.
These new Shields are wildly different from the game's previous ranked system, so let's dive into a quick explanation. First of all, new Ranked Shields will only apply to the game's basic ranks below Radiant. This means only Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant and Immortal players can utilize them.
Secondly, every player is granted two Ranked Shields at the beginning of every new full rank. For instance, after ranking into Gold I from Silver III, the player will receive two new shields. However, they will NOT gain any new shields after progressing through another ranked tier within that greater rank, i.e. going from Gold I to Gold II.
Next, Ranked Shields will apply to every tier of each competitive rank. For example, if a player is ranked within the three Gold tiers (Gold I, Gold II and Gold III) their Ranked Shield protection will apply to every level of Gold as long as charges remain. If you drop below 0 RR in Gold II, you will use up one ranked shield and stay at 0 RR before returning to Gold I. If no charges remain, you will no longer have demote protection and will return immediately to Gold I while losing the remainder of RR from that derank game.
Ranked Shields are expendable and cannot be replenished. After using up your two Ranked Shields at the base of your overall rank's first tier, you will no longer have demotion protection. At that point, losing a game and dropping your RR below zero will immediately demote you to the previous overall rank.
If you're still confused, don't worry — VALORANT will add an explanation of Ranked Shields to the game's Rank Details screen for clarification.
Basic VALORANT Ranked Shields Q&A:
Do my Ranked Shields recharge after I use them?
No, Ranked Shields will not recharge after use. Players will only gain Ranked Shields after being promoted into Tier I of an entirely new rank (i.e. from Silver III to Gold I).
When do I get new Ranked Shields?
Players obtain Ranked Shields after moving into Tier I of any rank from the previous rank.
How many Ranked Shields do I have in VALORANT?
Players enter a rank with two charges of Ranked shields.
What ranks can I use VALORANT Ranked Shields in?
VALORANT Ranked Shields apply to every rank below radiant: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant and Immortal players can all use them.
VALORANT Ranked Shields in Patch Notes:
Here's what official VALORANT Patch Notes for Patch 10.01 are saying about the game's new Ranked Shields:
Ranked Shields
Ranked Shields have been added to Competitive Mode.
- You are granted two Rank Shields while in Tier 1 (e.g. Silver 1, Gold 1, Platinum 1) of all Ranks except Radiant.
- When you lose a game at 0 RR, one shield is consumed, leaving you with one shield remaining.
- Losing again at 0 RR consumes the second shield, leaving you with zero shields remaining.
- If you lose three games while at 0 RR, you demote to the lower Rank (e.g. Gold 1 to Silver 3).
- You do not have shields in the other tiers of a Rank (e.g. There are no shields when losing at 0 RR in Gold 2).
- Only when you move into Tier 1 via promotion or demotion, will you replenish two shields for that tier.
- Winning at 0 RR and going back to 10 RR will not replenish your shields.
- You can see all information about Rank Shields in the Rank Details screen in the client!
For additional details from VALORANT Patch 10.01, check Riot Games' official Patch Notes here. The patch will also include minor bug fixes focusing on VALORANT's newest agent Tejo and Premier Mode.