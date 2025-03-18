VALORANT Patch 10.05: Ranked Rollbacks Are Here
VALORANT's newest patch is here, and it will introduce one of the game's most-requested features. Ranked Rollbacks will refund RR unfairly lost in this update, and minor quality-of-life bug fixes will make gameplay smoother on several ages. Let's explore everything players can expect from VALORANT Patch 10.05.
How Will VALORANT Patch 10.05 Affect the Esports Meta?
Uniquely, VALORANT Patch 10.05 won't alter the meta much in terms of agent abilities. Some agents will receive minor buffs through bug fixes that positively impact their in-game performance, but these are mostly quality-of-life changes and won't drastically alter their standings. Raze, Clove, Sage, Tejo, Iso and Waylay are all seeing these alterations. Several maps including Breeze and Sunset will also get small bug fixes affecting their Spike plant sites.
Patch 10.05's main change arrives in the form of its Ranked Rollback, which will restore player's RR lost in games with cheaters. While the change will carry several limitations, it will help to improve RR gain and loss accuracy and improve players' mental. Finally, a small update for Console will temporarily remove remote play for PS5 users.
VALORANT Patch 10.05 Winners and Losers
Let's quickly explore which agents are winners and losers in Patch 10.05. It's important to note that in this update, any buffs provided are very small since they mainly result from bug fixes.
Winners (Buffs)
- Raze
- Clove
- Sage
- Tejo
- Iso
- Waylay
Losers (Nerfs)
- None
VALORANT Patch 10.05 Ranked Rollbacks
Alongside an in-game replay system, Ranked Rollbacks has long been one of the VALORANT community's most-requested features. There's nothing more frustrating than being on a rank-up game only to find the enemy team is hacking and losing hard-earned RR unfairly.
Riot Games' dev team is constantly evolving its Vanguard anti-cheat software to better deter hackers and players utilizing exploits. In December 2024, Riot Games' Head of Anti-Cheat Phillip Koskinas took to X.com to update players on recent waves of cheaters, also revealing that Vanguard had reached a new record for bans at 7 suspensions a minute. Koskinas also revealed that the VALORANT team had an RR refund system in the works, stating in January 2025 that "future bans will include ranked rollbacks."
In Patch 10.05, VALORANT's Ranked Rollback system will finally take effect. The RR refund update has also hit fellow Riot Games title League of Legends, where players will be refunded LP for every unfair match.
If VALORANT players lose a Ranked game and a cheater on the enemy team is later banned, they will recieve a full RR refund. To obtain the refund, they must complete one additional Competitive match. It's important to note that players can only utilize their RR Refunds within the same Act, and there is a limit for how many they can claim. Official Patch Notes state:
- "Ranked Rollbacks are live!
If you lost RR due to a match against a confirmed cheater in the last week, you will be eligible for an RR refund!
Here’s how it works:
- You will get a pop-up notification showing the exact amount of RR being
refunded.
- To apply the refunded RR, you must complete one Competitive match.
- Once you finish that match, the refunded RR will be reflected in your End
of Game summary screen—win or lose, the refund still gets added to your
total RR for that game.
- Important: Ranked Rollbacks are only valid within the current Act and
there is a cap per Act. If you qualify for a refund, be sure to play a game
before the Act ends to claim it!"
VALORANT Patch 10.05 Bug Fixes
Several VALORANT agents including Raze, Clove, Sage, Tejo, Iso and Waylay will receive minor bug fixes in this Patch. Most of these fixes indirectly result in slight buffs, but none are significant enough to majorly alter the game's meta.
Agent Changes
- "Raze: Fixed a bug where Blast Pack’s explosion was slightly smaller at the tip
of the explosion since the explosion changes that went live in 10.03.
- Clove: Fixed a bug where Clove could take damage or die for a single frame
upon reviving with Not Dead Yet.
- Sage: Resurrection: Fixed the same bug as Clove above where there was a
single frame of vulnerability upon reviving a target.
- Tejo: Fixed a bug where Armaggedon’s danger indicator did not always apply
on variable elevations.
- Iso: Fixed a bug where Double Tap’s HUD bar could look visually incorrect for
spectators or observers.
- Waylay: Fixed a bug where there was a performance hitch upon casting
Convergent Paths
; fixed a bug where Convergent Paths was unable to be equipped during
the buy phase."
Map Changes
- Breeze: Fixed a bug where abilities would ignore line of sight around crates on A
Site; fixed a bug where flash abilities would be blocked in certain areas on the
map.
- Sunset: Fixed a bug where players could not plant the Spike on the B Site crates
inside of the plant zone.
VALORANT Patch 10.05 Console Updates
While most included changes are for PC, VALORANT Console is still receiving attention with additional bug fixes. In addition, a significant change will disable remote play on PS5. The VALORANT developers specify that the change is temporary, and they are using the mode's down time to "investigate an issue."
- "We are disabling Remote Play for PS5 until further notice to investigate an issue. Please
keep an eye out on future patch notes for an update!"
- "Fixed a bug where it would take several seconds to reconnect to comms when
going back to the custom game lobby after match."
For a full list of detailed VALORANT Patch 10.05 changes, check Riot Games' official Patch Notes publication here.