VALORANT Patch 10.10: Ranked Rollback Updates, Console and PC Changes
VALORANT is expanding fast since its console version launched in August 2024. A Mobile release will soon follow, bringing the game to more devices than ever. VALORANT Patch 10.10 will begin unifying the title's platforms, delivering several Agent and Competitive changes. In addition, esports fans can begin Pick 'Ems for Masters Toronto. Let's explore everything about the update, including its meta effects, winners and losers and detailed contents.
How Will VALORANT Patch 10.10 Affect the Esports Meta?
VALORANT Patch 10.10 will mainly affect Raze and Tejo. Raze's Boom Bot and Paint Shells are two of her most crucial abilities. Both explode upon environmental contact, releasing colorful debris. In Patch 10.10, Raze's Paint Shells and Boom Bot VFX will last a shorter time. This will result in a slight Raze nerf as it hinders the abilities' primary purpose, which is causing disruption. In addition, with more accurate hitboxes, it will be easier for enemies to spot, destroy and dodge the items. Tejo will remain at his current Competitive power level, but he will have an easier time in Swiftplay.
Meanwhile, Competitive queue progress will be easier with higher RR refund caps. This applies to every rank below Radiant, so most players will benefit. VALORANT's Console and PC versions will look much more similar since Riot Games is beginning to unify their ecosystems.
VALORANT Patch 10.10: Biggest Winners and Losers
Now, let's take a moment to explore which Agents are the biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) of this Patch:
Winners:
- Tejo (Swiftplay only)
Losers:
- Raze (indirect, since there are no damage changes)
VALORANT Patch 10.10: All Changes
Agent Changes
Raze
Raze changes are mainly cosmetic at first glance, but they will have some meta implications for her Boom Bot and Paint Shells abilities.
- Boom Bot and Paint Shells: explosion VFX accurately affect hitbox.
- Explosion VFX are shorter.
(Swiftplay Only) Tejo
VALORANT Patch Notes enthusiasts may remember that Tejo has received several nerfs since his overpowered introduction. While these changes, including an Ultimate point increase, lessened Tejo's chokehold on the meta, they negatively affected some other modes. For example, Tejo's Ultimate was harder to obtain in Swiftplay since the mode was shorter. Patch 10.10 will officially fix this and future Swiftplay issues.
- Armageddon Starting Point: 2 > 3
- In the future, further Agent Ultimates that require 9 points will automatically begin Swiftplay with 3.
Competitive Changes
Ranked RR Rollbacks
VALORANT introduced its Ranked RR Rollback system in March's Patch 10.05. The system intends to protect players from cheaters, throwers and unfair games. When it activates, any RR a player lost is immediately refunded to their Competitive progress. Notably, VALORANT players can only receive RR refunds up to a capped total amount, and RR refunds are only valid within the current competitive Act. VALORANT Patch 10.10 will increase the RR Refund cap for most VALORANT ranks.
- Increased the Rank Refund cap for all Ranked players under Radiant.
Esports Changes
Pick 'Ems are beginning for VALORANT Masters Toronto, the next major VCT event. Players can begin the process on Wednesday, May 28 2025.
- Every Pick 'Ems player receives an exclusive in-game title.
- Players earn further prizes for top 50% and top 20% accuracy.
PC and Console Changes
As VALORANT rolls out on multiple platforms, Riot Games is making changes to unify their UIs and streamline update schedules. The official Patch Notes state:
"To help streamline development between the PC and console versions of VALORANT, we’ll be making some changes to the player interfaces to create a more consistent experience across platforms. Unifying these systems means we can reduce the time spent supporting them separately and work toward delivering new features more quickly. The changes will vary in scope, and some may seem insignificant, but they will save us time and energy in the long run."
In addition, Riot notes these are "early changes" with more to follow.
- Console:
- "Page for navigating to specific content types removed
."
- "All content types (including Player Card and Sprays/Flex) now
available on the Collection page, matching PC layout."
- "Gamepad navigation system for the Collection page improved."
- PC:
- "Level + Chroma indicators in weapon tiles removed."
- "Minor layout updates."
For a full walkthrough of VALORANT Patch 10.10, including detailed changes and a complete list of bug fixes, check out Riot Games' official Patch Notes here.