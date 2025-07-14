VALORANT Patch 11.01 Cancelled as Riot Prepares for Major Upgrade
VALORANT's updates typically run right on schedule, but today's launch is an exception: Riot Games has cancelled VALORANT Patch 11.01 and postponed its contents. The decision is key to implement a major game engine update, which will provide several in-game benefits and restructure performance as players know it. Let's explore why Patch 11.01 has disappeared, when its planned changes will arrive, what players can expect and how it will affect the meta.
Why Was VALORANT Patch 11.01 Cancelled?
On July 14 2025, the VALORANT community awaited the title's newest update: Patch 11.01. Act 4's release in Patch 11.00 brought some significant changes (like a new map, Corrode), so players cautiously awaited fine-tuning and balancing updates.
However, Riot Games' Patch Notes offered some unexpected news: the devs have decided to cancel VALORANT Patch 11.01, instead postponing its contents to Patch 11.02. The release included just one paragraph from Kenny “Karnifexlol“ Cameron:
"Yes, today is when we’d normally put out a new patch. But in order to prepare for the upcoming UE5 upgrade, we’re skipping Patch 11.01 and making any changes scheduled for this patch with 11.02, coming July 29. Just wanted to let you all know."
Karnifexlol's 'UE5' mention refers to Unreal Engine 5, which is an advanced game engine. VALORANT currently uses an earlier form of it, Unreal Engine 4. However, UE5 is gaining traction, and many competitive titles like Fortnite, Marvel Rivals and Tekken 8 already use it.
Unreal Engine 5 also provides some distinct gameplay advantages. Its primary improvements are clearer visuals and better graphics. The engine includes Nanite systems, increasing its polygon tolerance, and a Lumen system that upgrades its environmental light interactions and realism. VALORANT players may also notice smoother gameplay once UE5 launches, since its overall changes speed up rendering and optimize in-game performance.
When Will the Next VALORANT Patch Come Out?
The next VALORANT update, Patch 11.02, will reportedly arrive on Tuesday, July 29 2025. There is no exact launch time from Riot Games yet, but VALORANT's patches typically occur during hours with lower player counts in the morning or evening.
Esports Impact
The 11.01 update cancellation arrives shortly before the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) circuit enters the final stage of its regional competitions: VCT Stage 2. These tournaments, which occur in each of the game's 4 locales (Americas, EMEA, China and the Pacific), will finalize Championship Points standings and determine the full lineup of VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 teams.
Postponing the update a bit will make things easier for the VCT teams, since they can continue playing with the same mechanics and stats. That way, they can retain their current team comps and strategies. The major 11.02 update, which launches on Tuesday, July 29, will leave a healthy buffer between VCT Stage 2 and the final Champions tournament, with plenty of time to adjust. Once it arrives, UE5's performance optimization will also improve most in-game performance for casual and competitive players alike.