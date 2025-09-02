VALORANT Patch 11.05: Champions 2025 Patch, Harbor QoL and Harsher AFK Penalties
VALORANT Patch 11.05 is short, but important: as the final update before Champions 2025, it encourages esports involvement and offers quality-of-life changes for players. VALORANT's most underappreciated Agent, Harbor, will start a new lease on life with better ability graphics, and AFK teammates will face their reckoning. Here's a quick recap of everything to expect and how it will affect the game.
How Will Patch 11.05 Affect the VALORANT Meta?
We saw some major changes to Sentinels in 11.04, but 11.05 is a bit more demure. As the final Patch before VALORANT Champions 2025, this update is more about refining the meta than changing it. Harbor's abilities will be clearer, enabling him to make better in-game decisions, but he won't receive any major damage tune-ups. One notable adjustment will occur: with harsher AFK penalties, players will probably encounter fewer throwers in their Ranked matches.
VALORANT Patch 11.05: Biggest Winners and Losers
Since no direct changes affect Champion damage here, there aren't any major winners in Patch 11.05. However, Harbor mains can expect a small indirect buff with clearer visuals on their abilities.
Healthier Harbor
Waterbender (wait, wrong series... we mean Radiant) Harbor has consistently been one of VALORANT's weakest Agents since his 2022 release. Alongside his lacking Ultimate, Harbor's utility simply does not offer as much value as other Controllers, which is a shame, since players enjoy his design and have fun playing him.
The VALORANT team has been openly chatting about their plans to improve Harbor's kit in the future. While Patch 11.05 doesn't have any key damage changes or ability reworks, it still introduces marked improvement. Visual clarity on all Harbor abilities will improve, resulting in easier gameplay for enemies and teammates.
For the 5 Harbor mains wondering what comes next: never fear, VALORANT has confirmed "you will hear more about [bigger Harbor updates] at Champs, so stay tuned."
- Reckoning: "Reduced visual noise", "clearer impact range," can now more easily spot hiding Agents
- Cove: "Improved visual clarity" indicating shield health (the orb will look different depending on how much damage it takes.)
Champions 2025 Is Here! Esports Changes
First and most importantly, Pick 'Ems have officially returned to the VALORANT client. However, a new twist allows gamers to make predictions together: a Faction mechanic lets users align their bets with their favorite content creators and influencers. Each Faction also offers rewards, and an ongoing factions leaderboard tracks which group is in the lead.
- Pick 'Ems are back, beginning on Thursday, September 4 2025.
- Players can now join a Pick 'Ems "Faction" with their favorite creator.
- Pick 'Ems Factions offer individual rewards.
Better AFK Penalties
Riot Games is rolling out a fresh penalty system targeting players who repeatedly abuse Remakes and go AFK to throw their titles. The team notes that it takes players with poor internet and occasional disconnects into account: "this affects those who consistently abuse and disrupt our systems so don’t worry, we won’t be unfairly penalizing players who are genuinely trying to play."
- "Penalties will increase for those who repeatedly AFK and dodge queues."
For a full Patch Notes, including in-depth bug fixes, check out Riot Games' official release here.