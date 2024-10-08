VALORANT Patch 9.07: Astra Ability Interactions
VALORANT's newest patch provides a smoother gameplay experience with refreshed agent ability interactions, progression changes, console updates, and more. Agents Sage, Astra, Cypher, and Vyse will all be affected. Here's what we know about Patch 9.07, its release times, and how it will impact the VALORANT experience.
VALORANT Patch 9.07 Release Time
VALORANT Patch 9.07 will release on October 8, 2024. Its release time depends on a player's individual server location. VALORANT Patches typically roll out in several stages, each affecting one of the game's main regions. Here's a list of the typical VALORANT Patch release times in every stage.
- Stage 1 (Americas): 14:00-18:00 UTC
- Stage 2 (APAC): 21:00-23:00 UTC
- Stage 3 (EMEA): 02:00-05:00 UTC
VALORANT Patch 9.07 Agent Updates
Patch 9.07 brings some small but noticeable agent ability improvements. Many of these changes focus on ability audio cues and making their origin locations easier for players to identify. Abilities passing Astra's Ultimate will have smoother audio cues. In addition, minor fixes target agent abilities that players can place on walls. These abilities will have smoother interactions with Sage Barrier Orb walls. Agents including Cypher (Trapwire, Spycam) and Vyse (Arc Rose) will be affected.
- Agent abilities have "more consistent" audio when crossing Astra's Cosmic Divide ult wall.
- Agents can no longer place abilities which interact with walls, such as Cypher's Spycam and Vyse's Arc Rose, above a rising Sage Barrier Orb wall.
VALORANT Patch 9.07 Progression and PC Changes
The Progression system will see a small change in its Basic Training event. Milestones for Stage 3 will change slightly, but players will still receive the same amounts of XP and completion loot.
In Premier, Playoff Brackets will display a fresh style update. Game groupings will also change in Contenders and Invite divisions.
- Basic Training Event Milestone 3 Objectives:
- PRACTICE: Practice in the Range, PRACTICE: Complete a Shooting Test > STRATEGY: Defuse 5 Spikes as a Team, STRATEGY: Plant 5 Spikes as a Team
Patch 9.07 Premier Changes
- Playoff Brackets have a visual update.
- Best-of-3 games in Contenders and Invite divisions are grouped together in Match History.
VALORANT Patch 9.07 Console Updates
There are two minor updates in Patch 9.07 that will affect VALORANT Console players. Firstly, VALORANT's developers are removing the Smooth console aim curve. It is extremely similar to the Standard curve, so the VALORANT team combined them for efficiency. Secondly, players can now choose whether they wish to display their previous Act Rank triangles from the Act Rank tab.
Other VALORANT Patch 9.07 Updates
Aside from the main Patch 9.07 updates, VALORANT developers are also delivering plenty of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes. Neon is the only agent to receive a major bug fix on her backward slide. Abyss, Bind, Lotus, Pearl, Fracture and Piazza are all getting quality-of-life changes.
Additional fixes focus on Premier Mode, Socials, Competitive Mode and Console. For a full list of bug fixes, check out VALORANT's official 9.07 Patch Notes here!