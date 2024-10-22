VALORANT Patch 9.08: Map Changes and More
VALORANT's Episode 9 is entering its final phase. Act III will begin on October 23 2024, but there's still one Act II Patch left: VALORANT Patch 9.08 will affect several agents, refresh the competitive map pool and introduce other map changes. Here's everything we know about Patch 9.08 including its release date, major components and more.
VALORANT Patch 9.08 Release Date
VALORANT Patch 9.08 will release on October 22 2024. Release times will vary depending on what server region the player is in. VALORANT Patches usually roll out on a staggered delay. Here is the typical release schedule:
Typical VALORANT Patch Release Times:
- Stage 1 (Americas): 14:00-18:00 UTC
- Stage 2 (APAC): 21:00-23:00 UTC
- Stage 3 (EMEA): 02:00-05:00 UTC
VALORANT Patch 9.08 Agent Nerfs
Gekko
Gekko and his charming creature buddies dominated the recent meta, but he will face significant nerfs in this patch. Dizzy, Thrash and Wingman will all be less powerful. Thrash will require more ult points, and Dizzy will blind enemies for a shorter duration. All ability globules will remain available for a shorter time and have longer claim cooldowns. Wingman will receive a small buff as developers widen his concussion cone, but these changes reduce Gekko's power overall.
- Dizzy: Time active 1.5s > 1s
- More reliable targeting; flashes mini-map as well
- Wingman: Concuss angle 45 degrees > 65 degrees
- Thrash: Required ult points 7 > 8
- Globules: Duration 20s > 15s
- Reclaim cooldown 1s > 1.5s
VALORANT Patch 9.08 Agent Buffs
Yoru
Yoru's Fakeout clone previously did not display visual cues when flashed by enemy utility. Now, the clone will take on the proper indicator effects that a real player would. It will be harder to distinguish the Fakeout from the actual Yoru player.
- Fakeout: Abilities including Arc Rose, Neural Theft, Meddle and Dizzy will affect normal visual indicators on Yoru's clone.
Skye and Jett
Skye and Jett will receive a small buff as Jett's Tailwind and Skye's Trailblazer can break the Ascent tree window. This arrives shortly after similar Ascent changes in Patch 9.06.
VALORANT Patch 9.08 Map Changes
New Team Deathmatch Map: Glitch
Glitch is the newest Team Deathmatch map. It is designed for 5v5 gameplay and is set in a glitched competitive bot arena.
Sunset Changes
VALORANT developers are fundamentally changing Sunset's B site. Boba, B main and back-site will all be affected. In addition, minor changes will add a crate and shift some objects around in Sunset's mid courtyard. The B site changes eliminate a vital unbreakable tripwire location, so they will significantly weaken Cypher's hold on defense and encourage play from other sentinels such as Vyse.
VALORANT Patch 9.08 Map Pool
Icebox and Lotus are leaving the VALORANT Competitive map rotation. Meanwhile, Pearl and Split will return. Below is a quick list of the current 9.08 Competitive map pool:
- Pearl
- Split
- Haven
- Ascent
- Sunset
- Bind
Other VALORANT Patch 9.08 Changes
A few more quality-of-life updates will arrive in this patch and are listed below. A full list of changes is available in VALORANT's official patch notes located here.
Premier
- Any team with five Contenders eligible players will be guaranteed a place in the Contenders division.
- Teams that have demoted seed into their original promotion zone.
- Divisions other than Invite will not have demotion.
- Riot Games states that "At the end of this Stage, the top 16 teams in Invite will remain in Invite. All other Invite teams will be demoted at the start of the next Stage."
Other
- Several sniper skins including Araxys, Valiant Hero, Reaver and Gothic have been cosmetically updated.