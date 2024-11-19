VALORANT Patch 9.10: Regen Shields and Big Agent Changes
This VALORANT Patch may be this Episode's most significant yet. It will introduce game-changing agent buffs and nerfs, a new Regen Shield armor type and major weapon overhauls. Here's everything we know about VALORANT Patch 9.10, its release date and time, and how it will affect the VALORANT meta.
VALORANT Patch 9.10 Release Date and Times
VALORANT Patch 9.10 will release on November 19 2024 at 6:00 AM PT, or 9:00 AM ET. The exact release time will depend on the player's individual location and time zone.
Patch 9.10 Release Times in Each Time Zone:
- PT: 6:00 AM
- CST: 8:00 AM
- ET: 9:00 AM
- Brazil: 11:00 AM
- BST: 3:00 PM
- CET: 4:00 PM
- China: 10:00 PM
- JST/KST: 11:00 PM
VALORANT Patch 9.10 Regen Shields
Regen Shields, a new armor type, are the biggest shake-up Riot Games is introducing in Patch 9.10. The shields will be available as a seperate category in the pre-round Shop. They absorb up to 25 points of damage, and regenerate up to 50 points over time.
Regen Shield Stats:
- Costs 650 Credits; in pre-round Shop
- Damage Absorption: 25
- Armor Regeneration Pool: 50
- "Absorbs 100% of incoming damage taken before damage to health occurs."
- "After a brief delay, the shield regenerates by draining any remaining points left in the Regeneration Pool."
VALORANT Patch 9.10 Agent Buffs
Sage and Phoenix have long been out-of-favor in their respective roles. In the recent meta, players have opted for stronger Sentinels like Killjoy and Cypher, and Duelist mains usually choose Reyna or Jett. In Patch 9.10, Riot Games is implementing significant changes that will buff the two agents. Sage will have a cheaper Ultimate, better Slow Orbs and more powerful heals, while Phoenix flashes will become a base ability and players will be able to cast his wall through barriers. Minor Deadlock fixes also buff her Ultimate.
Sage
- Slowing Orb: Reduces Jett dash and Neon slide speed by 50%
- Healing Orb: Self Heal 30 > 50
- Resurrection: Cost 8 > 7 Ultimate Points
Phoenix
- Phoenix passive healing will persist for a limited time after he leaves the source of fire.
- Curve Ball: Is now a Signature Ability (does not need to be purchased), free charge at the start of the round, additional charge for every 2 kills
- Hot Hands: Is now a non-signature ability, costs 200 credits
- Blaze: Initial cast passes through barriers similarly to Harbor's High Tide wall
Deadlock
- Annihilation Cocoon: Will now always kill the captured player after the timer expires; health visuals are clearer.
- Barrier Mesh: Health visuals are clearer.
VALORANT Patch 9.10 Agent Nerfs
Cypher and Omen are facing major nerfs in this patch which will lower their effectiveness in competitive play. Riot Games will also nerf Clove and Jett, though these changes are slighter. Omen nerfs will remove almost all one-ways and change his smoke functions, while Cypher nerfs will target his tripwire effectiveness.
Cypher
- Trap Wire: 0.5 second cooldown before enemy reveal.
- Neural Theft: Cost 6 > 7 ult points
Omen
- Dark Cover: "Dark Cover will now always fall to level geometry where players can stand."
- Omen can no longer place one-way smokes on small outcrops (removes Split B-Main one-way) and can only place them at player level.
Clove
- Ruse: Enemy smokes have more clarity and appear differently than ally smokes.
- Not Dead Yet: Time to obtain kill/assist before death 12 seconds > 1 second
Jett
- Tailwind: Speed reduced 50% when slowed by Sage orb or Concuss
- Drift: Jett cannot float while suppressed or detained
VALORANT Patch 9.10 Weapon Changes
Pistols, rifles and submachine guns are being revamped in Patch 9.10 with higher inaccuracies overall. The Ghost and the Classic are Riot Games' specific targets and will be nerfed. The Phantom's accuracy is also being lowered, combined with a slightly higher damage falloff at long range.
Pistols
- All Pistols: Crouching movement inaccuracy 0.1 > 0.5
- Classic: Right click running inaccuracy 1.3 > 1.5, Right click burst jumping inaccuracy 2.1 > 2.25, Walking inaccuracy 0.84 > 1.1, Run inaccuracy 2 > 2.3
- Ghost: Walking inaccuracy 0.84 > 1.1, Run inaccuracy 2 > 2.3
Rifles
- All Rifles: Walk inaccuracy 2 > 3, Run inaccuracy 5 > 6
- Phantom: Damage falloff is now 39 damage/bullet at 0-20 meters, 35 damage/bullet at 20+ meters
Machine Guns
- All Machine Guns: Walk Inaccuracy: 2.4 > 3
Other VALORANT Patch 9.10 Changes
Patch 9.10 is also overhauling several VALORANT UI systems to clarify in-game events. Combat Reports, Overheal Shields and Smoke visual cues will all be clearer. Plus, the patch will include higher Concuss penalties and some Premier Mode changes.
Concuss System
- Concuss now slows Jett' Tailwind dash and Neon's High Gear slide by 50%.
Premier Changes
- Added a demotion cutoff divider to Invite Division standings.
- A message will notify the player's team if they qualify for Playoffs.
- Added a Contender Eligibility deadline.
UI Updates
- Combat Report: Will now display utility usage statistics after the round ends, even if players don't die.
- Overheal: Will display a clearer visual indicator on the player's screen.
- Smokes: Visual cues will appear to warn a player when a smoke from Astra, Brimstone, Omen or Clove is about to dissolve.
For a full list of VALORANT Patch 9.10 changes including smaller adjustments and bug fixes, check Riot Games' official Patch Notes here.
How will VALORANT Patch 9.10 affect the meta?
Patch 9.10 will largely change agent pick rates — Sage and Phoenix will be much more popular choices, while Omen and Cypher will suffer in high-ranked competitive play. Clove and Jett's nerfs are less severe, so they will likely not be affected as much. While the 9.10 Concuss changes will indirectly nerf Neon's entries very slightly, they also make her strong on defense and will not lessen her reign over the current VALORANT ranked meta.
The Regen Shield introduction combined with higher weapon inaccuracy encourages players to carefully aim for headshots and coordinate utility with their teams. It will be more important than ever to effectively get chip damage from grenades, shock darts and mollies and take fights with numbers from multiple angles. Breach will also become more useful on defense, carefully timing his Concuss abilities to slow down movement duelists.