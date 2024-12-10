VALORANT Patch 9.11: Neon Nerf, Ping Changes
VALORANT Patch 9.11 will balance out the game's meta with ping overhauls and massive Neon nerfs. Plus, Sentinel agent Vyse will receive a buff and players can upgrade their cosmetics with lightning speed. Here's everything we know about VALORANT Patch 9.11's Neon nerf, Vyse buff, major ping changes and more.
When Does VALORANT Patch 9.11 Go Live?
VALORANT Patch 9.11 is live as of 6:00 AM Pacific Time. Exact launch times may vary based on player locations and individual time zones.
Patch 9.11 Launch Times:
- PT: 6:00 AM
- CT: 8:00 AM
- ET: 9:00 AM
- Brazil: 11:00 AM
- CEST: 3:00 PM
- Beijing/CST: 10:00 PM
- KST/JST: 11:00 PM
VALORANT Patch 9.11 Agent Buffs
VALORANT's newest Sentinel Vyse is being buffed in Patch 9.11. While the community met Vyse's introduction with a positive reception, many team comps are still choosing more traditional Sentinels like Cypher or Killjoy. The 9.11 update will make Vyse a competitive alternative to these agents in the meta.
Vyse's Razorvine thorn ability will receive several changes to improve its "ability to hold space" and remedy some in-game visual issues. Her Arc Rose will also equip faster and allow for more aggressive gameplay.
Vyse
- Razorvine: Movement damage per tick 6 > 10; Vertical drop spawn height 450 > 300
- Arc Rose: Equip Time After Cast Normal > Fast
VALORANT Patch 9.11 Agent Nerfs
VALORANT agent Neon was buffed in Patch 8.11 with disastrous results. With no sliding inaccuracy and an extremely fast energy recharge cooldown, Neon has dominated the VALORANT meta throughout all of Episode 9. While Riot Games attempted a few small hotfixes, they had very little effect.
Riot Games developer Penguin announced the team was planning to nerf Neon on November 11 2024. A major Neon nerf is finally here in Patch 9.11. The update will revert Neon's slide charges from 2 to 1 and reduce its accuracy. In addition, Neon's Overdrive ultimate will require one more point to activate and its duration will be slashed in half from 20 seconds to 10.
VALORANT developers state that the changes are necessary as "Neon’s abilities are
highly reactive and impactful and should require more strategic use than they
currently do." The changes will also let players opt to wait out Neon's ultimate like they would Phoenix or Clove's.
VALORANT Patch 9.11 Neon Changes:
- High Gear: Slide charges 2 > 1; Accuracy full > crouch walking accuracy
- Overdrive (Ultimate): Ult points required 7 > 8, duration 20 seconds > 10 seconds
VALORANT Patch 9.11 Ping Changes
VALORANT's post-plant phase is one of the most important parts of the game. As Sova and Viper's shock darts and mollies have faced nerfs in recent years, post-plant ping spamming has become far more common.
Previously, VALORANT pings would appear three-dimensionally on the in-game map. Players would use this mechanic to prevent the spike defuse by pinging the spike's exact location on the mini-map so their teammates could spam it through a cloud of smoke if their vision were cut off. Teammates could even ping the spike's location while dead. When using a Phantom, the player's bullet tracers were invisible, so it was challenging for spike defusers to return fire.
In Patch 9.11, players will be unable to ping through smokes, and pings made on the mini-map will not appear in the in-game world's environment. According to Riot Games, the ping changes are meant to combat "in-the-moment combat advantages that go beyond the intended use of the system". Players will have to be more conscious of smoke spam and post-plant lineups.
Patch 9.11 Ping Changes:
- "Smokes will block your in-world pings from traveling through them and
instead land on the smoke."
- "Pings made on your map will no longer appear in the world and only
display on the minimap."
- Pings will include a new audio and visual cue.
Riot Games notes that a custom game cheat feature enabling in-world pings will arrive in a future patch.
VALORANT Patch 9.11 Weapon Updates
Patch 9.11 will make it easier to upgrade in-game weapon skins. VALORANT will now allow players to unlock multiple tiers of weapon upgrades in a single transaction. However, players will still have to purchase variants (for example, the white and black Reaver vandal versus the red and black Reaver vandal) separately.
VALORANT Patch 9.11 Team Deathmatch Updates
VALORANT added a new armor category, Regen Shields, in Patch 9.10. The shields provide players with 25 additional base points to absorb damage and recharge over time from a 50-point pool.
Regen Shields will arrive in VALORANT's Team Deathmatch mode in Patch 9.11. Players will receive the shields in the game's Stage 1 while using the Classic as a weapon.
- Team Deathmatch Round 1: Classic + Light Armor > Classic + Regen Shields
VALORANT Patch 9.11 Social Updates
As of Patch 9.11, in-game Party chat messages will appear with a different color than Team chat messages. Party indicator flags in the Social tab will also have a snazzy new design.
For a full list of updates including bug fixes, check out VALORANT's official Patch Notes release here.