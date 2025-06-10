VALORANT Patch 10.11: Finisher Cam and Premier Mode Updates
VALORANT's next update arrives smack in the middle of international competition, prioritizing fine-tuned VFX, ability fixes and easier team coordination over major gameplay changes. Tejo, Reyna and Waylay will enjoy clearer ability use, while Neon mains can no longer utilize a cooldown-reducing glitch. In addition, a new Finisher Cam will appear and Premier Mode now grants Player Card effects in Playoffs. Let's explore everything we know about VALORANT Patch 10.11, what it includes and how it will affect the game.
How Will VALORANT Patch 10:11 Affect the Esports Meta?
VALORANT Patch 10.11 is relatively minor, so it won't greatly affect the meta. Several small quality-of-life bug fixes will indirectly improve Tejo, Reyna and Waylay's targeting. Ability use should feel more precise and intentional. These targeting updates will focus on ally ability visibility, which enables easier ability coordination and cooperative strategizing. The Tejo fix, which permanently displays callouts on his Guided Salvo and Armageddon map, will be refreshing after a slew of recent nerfs. In addition, a new Finisher Cam will reduce visual clutter after rounds.
Riot Games is also offering new rewards for Premier Mode Playoff winners. This will include several cosmetics and a unique profile effect, likely motivating more VALORANT players to try out Premier teams.
VALORANT Patch 10:11: Biggest Winners and Losers
Let's quickly explore which Agents are the biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) in VALORANT Patch 10.11:
Winners
- Reyna (indirect)
- Tejo (indirect)
- Waylay (indirect)
Losers
- Neon (indirect)
VALORANT Patch 10.11: Agent Changes
Tejo
Tejo utilizes a unique map to pinpoint his Guided Salvo and Armageddon Ultimate locations. Previously, an issue would render the minimap callouts invisible while this utility was open. A Patch 10.11 bug fix will ensure Tejo mains can continue using precise post-plant abilities and prevent spike defusals with better accuracy.
- Guided Salvo: Minimap now always displays callouts when targeting.
- Armageddon (Ultimate): Minimap now always displays callouts when targeting.
Reyna
Reyna will receive a bug fix ensuring her blind appears accurately on the minimap for her teammates. This will help allies swing off her utility and make plays.
- Leer (Blind): Targeting visual now appears accurately for spectators, allies and observers.
Waylay
Waylay's Convergent Paths Ultimate will see similar targeting indicator changes that make it easier to play off her utility.
- Convergent Paths (Ultimate): The targeting indicator VFX will now display accurately to spectators, teammates and observers.
Neon
A glitch previously allowed some Neon players to immediately equip their weapon after exiting her Signature ability, and Patch 10.11 is delivering a fix.
- High Gear: Double-binding Neon's High Gear and Primary Fire no longer allows immediate firing without cooldown.
New Finisher Cam
Riot Games has added a Finisher Cam to the game, which "will trigger for deaths by guns with finishers and function the same way the Spike Cam currently does." This feature's intention is to reduce visual clutter, also solving some in-game 'performance issues'.
Premier Mode Rewards
VALORANT's Premier Mode players already receive a gun buddy and title to commemorate their games and placements. Now, additional rewards are available, and Riot Games has altered reward timing to encourage Premier Playoffs involvement.
- V25A3 playoffs winners will receive a player card effect at V25A4's start.
- "Rewards are granted to all players on the roster at the time of the playoff win
that played at least two Weekly matches or one Playoff match on the team this
Stage. [...] This means you should NOT leave the team until after playoffs complete if
you want to receive your rewards."
Smaller Updates and Bug Fixes
Patch 10.11 contains a few more updates and bug fixes, but these are generally smaller and don't necessarily impact the game:
- The Career Page music is now a remix of Qing Madi's 'Ego', featured in the new VALORANT cinematic.
- Fade's Nightfall Ultimate's visual indicator will now always disappear upon her death.
- Clove's Pick Me Up audio will now play more accurately.
- Chamber's Trademark now has team coloring on the observer minimap.
- Breach's Fault Line AOE now matches its visual indicator.
For a full list of detailed Patch 10.11 changes, check Riot Games' official 10.11 Patch Notes here.