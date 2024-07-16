VALORANT Patch 9.01: Premier and Pick 'Ems
VALORANT Patch 9.01 is here, and it delivers updates for all platforms. PC users can expect Premier-related fixes and a sophisticated pick 'ems bracket prediction system for VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul. Meanwhile, Console users receive adjustments to Raze, Iso and Neon, another map in competitive queue and social updates. Here's everything to know about Patch 9.01 before you test it out yourself!
What's new in VALORANT Patch 9.01?
All Platforms
While this update focuses on Console mechanics, there's plenty in Patch 9.01 that also applies to PC VALORANT. These fixes, alterations and issues apply to both platforms. Abyss is also developing further after its recent release.
Related Article: VALORANT Leak: New RGX 3.0 Skin Line
Bug Fixes and Weapons
- Updated animations for the Outlaw to reflect firing.
- Fixed a bug so Neon cannot equip weapons faster during a slide.
- Fixed a bug where AFK players could start surrender votes.
- Fixed minor issues with Cypher's Spycam, Sage resurrections and Clove Ultimates.
- Fixed issues with Tactical Callouts, bullet tracers, and auto-respawn by spike detonation.
Abyss
- Refined where Cypher can place his Spycam.
- Fixed Wingman pathing issues on A Site.
- Fixed Viper's Pit on A Site.
- Fixed bugs with the mini-map, utilities, map falls and player collisions.
Known Issues
- Players may see "" in the chat log when party changes occur.
PC VALORANT
PC VALORANT is buffing its Esports Section in Patch 9.01. Starting June 26th, players can place pick 'ems bracket bets for VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul using the Leagues tab. Plus, some PC-specific bug fixes come into play. PC users will encounter serious Premier mode fixes after a debacle in the IBIT zone and other, less noticeable quality-of-life adjustments.
Esports Features
- Pick 'ems beta arrives for VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul starting July 26th.
- Players can "predict the advancing teams for points, earning extra points for correctly guessing the exact placement."
- Players can earn rewards for playing pick 'ems brackets.
- Players can stack up and compare their brackets with other teams and players.
- In next Patch's Playoffs Stage, players can predict all Playoffs teams at once.
Premier Fixes
- Riot Games states in the official patch notes that "There was an issue with matchmaking [for IBIT zone Premier players] that prevented matches from being played in the first 2 weeks of the Episode 9 Act 1 stage. Contender and Invite divisions were unaffected and these teams successfully played their matches."
- As of Week 3, the issue has been fixed.
- "Teams that have already played a match in another EU zone can still earn the playoff qualification in IBIT, but will require teams to create a new roster in the IBIT zone and play a match."
- Teams qualify for playoffs by accumulating 600 points before Week 7 matches.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Ping Wheel getting stuck if bound to Z.
Console
Console VALORANT takes the bulk of Patch 9.01's updates. Lotus is entering the map rotation, and Raze, Iso and Neon are all receiving alterations. The platform is also getting some sophisticated bug fixes and well-deserved party chat improvements.
What agents are changing in VALORANT Patch 9.01 on Console?
Neon
- Slide re-equip speed: fast > instant.
Raze
- Second Blast Pack: horizontal force reduced.
Iso
- Double Tap: duration 20 seconds > 10 seconds.
Map, Mode and Social Updates
- Lotus is entering Console VALORANT map rotation. The map will be present in Competitive, Unrated, Swift Play and Deathmatch.
- Players can freely rebind non-ultimate Abilities to different keys.
- Players can invert map cursor controls.
- An updated notification indicator makes it easier to identify party invites.
- New voice indicators in the Social tab make it easy to identify who's speaking.
- A 'Leave Party' button is added to the 'My Party' section of the Party tab.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues with auto-equip priorities.
- Fixed issues with holding the Spike.
- Fixed issues with the Range.
- Fixed issues with visuals.
- Fixed an issue where Sova's Recon Bolt did not Aim Assist properly.
- Fixed an issue where Fade's Haunt did not Aim Assist properly.
- Fixed issues with Chamber, Harbor, Viper and Yoru's abilities.
- Fixed issues with social, competitive and gameplay match history systems.
Known Issues
- Riot Games states:
- "When navigating Surrender menus, there's a chance your controls can become locked for an entire round. Due to this, we've elected to disable the Surrender and Remake menus until we can properly fix the issue. Draw will remain functional."
There's plenty to be excited about as VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul approaches and more Episode 9 VALORANT updates are revealed. Best of luck on your pick 'ems brackets and stay tuned for more VALORANT esports and game updates!