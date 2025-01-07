VALORANT Patch 10.00: New Agent Tejo, Flex, Ability Changes
VALORANT Patch 10.00, the game's first update of 2025, will complement explosive agent Tejo's addition to the game with revamped detonation mechanics and buffs. In addition, players can expect a fresh map pool, a new cosmetic type, automatic remake voting, esports and premier updates and more. Let's explore every highlight from the VALORANT 10.00 Patch Notes.
VALORANT's Newest Agent Tejo
Colombian Initiator Tejo is officially joining the game in Patch 10.00. His abilities focus on explosives and information gathering. Tejo's main kit includes a grenade, a drone and guided missiles, while his Ultimate ability calls in a targeted explosive strike.
All Tejo Abilities:
- Special Delivery : "Equip a sticky grenade. Fire to launch. The grenade sticks to the first surface it hits and explodes, Concussing any targets caught in the blast. Alt Fire to launch the grenade with a single bounce instead."
- Stealth Drone : "Equip a stealth drone. Fire to throw the drone forward, assuming direct control of its movement. Fire again to trigger a pulse that Suppresses and Reveals enemies hit."
- Guided Salvo
: "Equip an AR targeting system. Fire to select up to two target locations
on the map. Alt Fire to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating on arrival." (Note: On Console, Alt Fire selects locations while Fire launches missiles.)
- Armageddon (Ultimate) : "Equip a tactical strike targeting map. Fire to select the origin point of the strike. Fire again to set the end point and launch the attack, unleashing a wave of explosions along the strike path. Alt Fire during map targeting to cancel the origin point." (Note: On Console, Alt Fire selects the strike's origin.)
For more information about Tejo's abilities, lore and meta potential, check the related article below.
When Does Tejo Release?
Tejo will arrive in staggered rollouts on January 8 2025 at 9:00 AM PT. His exact arrival time will depend on the player's region and server location.
Tejo Release Times:
- PT: 9:00 AM
- CT: 11:00 AM
- EST: 12:00 PM
- BRT: 2:00 PM
- London Time: 5:00 PM
- CET: 6:00 PM
- IST: 10:30 PM
- KST/JST: 2:00 AM January 9 2025
Ability Changes: Minor Buffs
Several in-game abilities from Agents including Raze, Sova, Gekko and Brimstone will change this Patch. Uniquely, each of these ability alterations will result in small, quality-of-life buffs. Raze, Sova and Gekko's explosive abilities will behave with greater consistency, and Brimstone's Stim Beacon will equip faster to improve its efficiency.
Raze
- Showstopper (Ultimate, X): Will now damage players even when clipping into "level geometry."
- Paint Shells (E): Will detonate and damage players more consistently.
Sova
- Shock Bolt (Q): Will detonate and damage players more consistently.
Gekko
- Mosh Pit (C): Will detonate and damage players more consistently.
Brimstone
- Stim Beacon (C): Equip time is now "Fast" instead of "Normal". Described as a "light quality of life change"; developers note that "Normal equip times are rare and usually reserved for abilities with higher counterplay needs."
Patch 10.00 Map Rotation
Previously, VALORANT maps cycled in and out of rotation after every Episode. As the game's format shifts to prioritize yearly Seasons, map pools will now refresh after every competitive Act. Fracture and Lotus will return while Ascent and Sunset will cycle out of Competitive and Deathmatch queues.
Flex Cosmetics Update
VALORANT is adding a new cosmetic category, Flex, to the game in Patch 10.00. Players can equip Flex items in their empty hands and display them to teammates. Flex will not provide any competitive advantages or change player hitboxes.
Users can equip Flex by binding them to the Spray wheel in their Collection tab. In-game, they can equip Flex by selecting them from the wheel. To celebrate their release, all players will receive a free Flex in-game.
Automatic Remake Voting
It's always the worst feeling to have an AFK teammate and miss your shot to remake the lobby because your team forgets to queue a vote. In Patch 10.00, "a remake vote now automatically
starts" whenever a player goes AFK in round one. Plus, only a majority of your team (three of four remaining players) must vote yes for the game to remake.
- "When a player AFKs in the first round, a remake vote now automatically
starts and requires only a majority vote of the remaining players to pass."
- Four votes required to remake > three votes required
Custom Game Ping Option
VALORANT drastically changed its ping system in its recent 9.11 update to make it more difficult for players to spam through smokes post-plant and gain information from dead teammates. While the changes have settled into Ranked play nicely, a Custom Game option will now be available which allows players to revert to previous ping settings.
- "A “show map pings in world” cheat has been added to Custom game modes to
support labbing lineups and practice."
Esports Updates
The VCT 2025 season begins with the International League Kickoff on January 11, and players can view revised information and standings in the VALORANT Esports tab. Users can view finalized rosters, and this year's participant list includes four Guest Teams.
Premier Mode Changes
Premier is entering a new stage, V25A1, and will begin matches on January 15 2025. Notably, Invite Division teams from Episode 9 Act III who did not finish in the top sixteen have been demoted.
For a full list of 10.00 changes including bug fixes and more information, check VALORANT's official Patch Notes here.