VALORANT's Point Prices Are Changing: What We Know
VALORANT's in-game cosmetics are a staple of the game's appeal. Every player has a favorite gun, whether it's the formidable Reaver Vandal, the dashing Ion Sheriff or even the Galleria Bucky (...why?). To purchase and upgrade these cosmetics, VALORANT players utilize in-game currencies such was VALORANT Points (VP) and Kingdom Credits.
VALORANT Point prices have remained the same since the game's 2020 release, but in 2024 they will change for the first time in VALORANT history. Here's everything we know about the upcoming VALORANT Point price changes, when they will occur and what regions will be affected!
When will VALORANT's VALORANT Point prices change?
VALORANT's VP (VALORANT Point) prices are changing on September 18, 2024. This gives affected players roughly two weeks to purchase VALORANT items and VALORANT Points at their original prices. We don't know the exact time the change will roll out or if any server maintenance will be required to enact it. Update times may also depend upon players' server locations.
Which regions will the VALORANT Point price changes affect?
The upcoming VALORANT Point price changes will affect three of VALORANT's four competitive regions: Americas, Pacific and EMEA. China will not be affected. Canada and the USA will also face no changes. The following countries can expect changes in VALORANT point prices:
Americas:
- Brazil, Chile, Colombia and various Latin American countries with USD prices
Pacific:
- India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines
EMEA:
- Czech Republic, Hungary, Norway, Poland
How will the VALORANT Point price changes be implemented?
According to VALORANT leak and update Twitter account @ValorantUpdated, Riot Games is taking measures to ensure the price transition is smooth and fair. ValorantUpdated states that "Before these changes go live, Riot is offering extra bonus virtual currency on in-client purchases in regions where prices are going up. For example, in VALORANT, the 2050 VP bundle (which usually includes 1900 VP + 150 bonus) will now give you 300 bonus VP, making it a total of 2200 VP." Riot Games has not confirmed this statement, but @ValorantUpdated is generally reputable based on past precedent.
How much will VALORANT Point price change in each region?
All affected countries will notice increases and decreases to their VALORANT Points of varying degrees. Chile, Japan and Malaysia will see the most severe price increases. Meanwhile, India, the Czech Republic and Poland will be blessed with lower VALORANT Point prices. We've included a list of all VALORANT Point changes by region below.
All VALORANT Point Price Changes:
- Brazil: +14%
- Chile: +22%
- Colombia: +6%
- Various Latin American countries: Changes ranging from -15% to +12%
- India: -6%
- Japan: +20%
- Korea: +14%
- Malaysia: +16%
- Philippines: +7%
- Czech Republic: -9%
- Hungary: +11%
- Norway: +12%
- Poland: -6%
Make sure to plan your VALORANT purchases accordingly — if your region's price is increasing, you might want to buy that Reaver Vandal sooner than later! Stay tuned for more VALORANT in-game and esports news.