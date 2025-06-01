2025 VALORANT Pride Rewards -All Redeem Codes
Pride 2025 is here, and VALORANT is celebrating with fresh in-game rewards. Players can show their love and adorn their loadout with colorful combat accessories. This year, an "Ate" title is also available for teammates who devour 1v5 clutches and leave no crumbs. Let's explore all key details about the free Pride 2025 VALORANT items, including how players can get them and which are available.
What VALORANT Rewards Are Available for Pride 2025?
Players can earn three types of Pride-related rewards in 2025. First, users can obtain 8 Pride player cards. These banners have colors representing the flags of various LGBTQ+ communities:
- Pride // Cotton Candy Card (Trans)
- Pride // Galactic Card (Nonbinary)
- Pride // Mint Card (Gay)
- Pride // Primary Card (Pansexual)
- Pride // Rainbow Card (Traditional Pride Flag)
- Pride // Sherbet Card (Lesbian)
- Pride // Sunset Card (Bisexual)
- Pride // Twilight Card (Asexual)
These banners are available in VALORANT every year during Pride Month. However, Riot Games also releases additional new Pride content yearly. The 2025 release includes a "Flyby Hug" Gun Buddy, showing VALORANT's mascot, Dan the Penguin, hugging a heart with Progress Flag colors. An "Ate" title is also available to snazz up your player banner.
Related Article: New VALORANT Roadmap 2025: Replay System, Anti-Smurfing, New Map
How to Redeem VALORANT Pride Item Codes
Each VALORANT Pride item has a unique code that players must redeem to get it. These codes are publicly available:
- Pride Cards: CC-VAL25-PLAYR-CARDS
- "Flyby Hug" Gunbuddy: CC-VAL25-FLYBY-BUDDY
- "Ate" Title: CC-VAL25-ATE25-TITLE
Players must navigate to Riot Games' code redemption page to submit any code: shop.riotgames.com/en-us/redeem. It's important to note that this link may only apply to US servers, so players might have to use their regional variant if it doesn't work.
Players must first log in to their Riot Games account. Next, they should spot a blank rectangle stating "enter code." They should copy and paste the code for the item they want here and hit Enter. This should open a page with a "Redeem Code" button at the bottom of the screen. After clicking this, the item will automatically appear in the user's in-game inventory, and they can enter their cosmetic loadout.
How Long are the 2025 VALORANT Pride Items Available?
The 2025 VALORANT Pride items are available throughout Pride month: June 1-June 30 2025.
Esports Impact
VALORANT's Pride event celebrates LGBTQ+ members of its community. The game's vast player base is what supports its successful esports circuit, and a welcoming environment attracts more hype to pro-level events and opens doors for future talent.