VALORANT Ranked Mode Explained
VALORANT is one of the most popular esports in the world. Millions of players compete in the game's Ranked mode daily. Whether you're a casual enjoyer who just wants to test their limits or an aspiring pro, here's everything to know about VALORANT's Ranked system, how to queue it, what ranks are available and more. Let's explore!
How To Play VALORANT Ranked
To access Ranked Competitive queue, VALORANT players should first enter VALORANT's home screen. On this home screen, they should press a bright red 'PLAY' button. This will lead to a queue menu with several different game mode options. Ranked Competitive Queue players should select the 'Competitive' option close to the left side of their monitor. A red 'Start' button should be at the bottom middle of the screen. Pressing this button will enter the player into Ranked Competitive Queue.
All VALORANT Ranks
Valorant has nine ranks: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, Immortal and Radiant. Every rank below Radiant has three tiers. Ranked icons change based on which tier a player currently sits at. Players also receive fun rewards including gun buddies for progressing through the ranks.
Every VALORANT Rank:
- Iron 1, 2 & 3
- Bronze 1, 2 & 3
- Silver 1, 2 & 3
- Gold 1, 2 & 3
- Platinum 1, 2 & 3
- Diamond 1, 2 & 3
- Ascendant 1, 2 & 3
- Immortal 1, 2 & 3
- Radiant
Players can also classify as Unranked if they have not completed their Placement matches to rank in.
VALORANT Ranked Party Restrictions
Some VALORANT ranks cannot queue with each other to ensure competitive integrity. You may find restrictions prevent you from queuing with a party of friends. These restrictions vary based on party size and ranks.
- Five-stacks can contain any mix of ranks, but will receive RR penalties ranging from 25%-90% for any players outside normal rank restrictions.
- Players cannot queue in a party of four.
- Players above Immortal 1 can only solo queue, duo queue or queue in parties of 5.
- Parties of 5 players will only be matched with other parties of 5.
Restrictions for parties of two and three place rank boundaries for which players can queue together.
- Lowest Rank: Iron, Bronze ; Highest Rank: Silver
- Lowest Rank: Silver ; Highest Rank: Gold
- Lowest Rank: Gold ; Highest Rank: Platinum
- Lowest Rank: Platinum and above ; Highest Rank: 1 tier higher
How VALORANT Ranked Works
VALORANT's Competitive Mode FAQ contains an in-depth list of Ranked information. Here's a quick summary of how VALORANT's Ranked Competitive Mode works.
VALORANT's ranks span from Iron to Radiant. Players progress through ranks using a Ranked Rating (RR) system. Players gain RR after winning VALORANT games and lose RR after losing games. RR gains and losses depend upon a player's individual performance. Each Ranked tier (except Radiant) has 100 RR, so players must pass the 100 RR threshold to progress to the next tier. RR works differently for lower-ranked and Immortal and Radiant players. Riot Games' in-depth guide on how RR works can be found here.
VALORANT Ranked seasons are divided into Episodes. Each Episode has three Acts. Episodes last six months, and Acts generally last two months. Players receive an Act Rank for each Act which is based on their highest level win. Ranks do not decay with time, but Immortal and Radiant players can fall back on the leaderboard or derank.