Is VALORANT Adding Regen Shields?
VALORANT is in an era of evolution. The game is overhauling duelist Phoenix in preparation for Patch 9.10 and ushering in a new battle pass. The community has also noted a significant meta-affecting change: VALORANT will introduce regen shields, a new type of armor. Here's everything we know about VALORANT's regen shields, when they will arrive and what the player base thinks.
What are VALORANT's new regen shields?
VALORANT has several levels of shield in-game: no shields, light shields and heavy shields. Each shield tier protects the player from a different level of damage. Light shields absorb up to 25 damage and cost 400 credits, and heavy shields absorb up to 50 and cost 1,000 credits. Shields are vital because they protect the player from different weapons — for example, players with light shields can die to an Outlaw headshot while heavy shield users cannot.
According to leaks, regen shields will join these options in the next VALORANT patch. We do not have much information available about how they function. It's possible that once purchased, the shields will passively regenerate over time if the player does not sustain prolonged damage. They would likely cost more than heavy shields, so over 1,000 credits in the shop.
VALORANT Regen Shields Release Date
VALORANT's new regen shields will arrive with Patch 9.10, released on November 10, 2024. Patches usually roll out in tiered stages.
VALORANT Patch Release Times in Each Time Zone:
- Stage 1 (Americas): 14:00-18:00 UTC
- Stage 2 (APAC): 21:00-23:00 UTC
- Stage 3 (EMEA): 02:00-05:00 UTC
How is the community reacting?
The VALORANT community hesitates to embrace the regen shield change, and its general reaction is overwhelmingly negative. Player complaints center around its similarity to other titles with passive shield regen such as Halo and Fortnite. Some of the community is also irritated that VALORANT is majorly disrupting the game's balance by implementing this update. Professional FPS player @tenjiFPS quips "are we playing halo now or..." while another user @Loolo_WRLD writes "massive L, this just doesn't fit valo." A few players are even calling for Riot to revoke their regen shield plan.
Only time will tell how regen shields will affect the game and if Riot Games will address the player base's concerns.