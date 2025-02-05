VALORANT Has Added Replay System Icons
VALORANT fans have enjoyed the game's unique features including Premier mode, Custom matches and the Practice Range since its release in 2020. However, many still feel something is missing: VALORANT fans have long dreamed of an in-game replay system to review completed matches. After surprising sprite leaks in Patch 10.02, it seems a VALORANT replay system may soon be a reality. Let's explore everything we know about the leaks and what they could mean for VALORANT's future updates.
VALORANT Dataminers Identify Replay System Sprites After Patch 10.02
VALORANT Patch 10.02 snuck into the game on February 4 2025. The update appeared relatively unassuming and mostly included bug fixes and changes to the game's Premier Mode UI. However, dataminers immediately jumped into the new Patch and noticed something interesting: sprites for a VALORANT replay system had appeared in the game's official files.
An image from X.com VALORANT leak account @VALORANTLeaksEN purports to show the files. The images include:
- A "follow camera" button
- A "free cam" button
- A "Hide Replays" button
- A "pause" button
- "Next round" and "previous round" buttons
- A "play" button
- A playhead to track time
- A "Replay Settings" button
- "Skip Back" and "Skip Forwards" buttons
What do the VALORANT Replay Sprite Leaks Mean?
VALORANT has teased the possibility of a replay system for a while now, but the idea has mostly remained in a state of potential. VALORANT's Head Executive Producer Anna Donlon stated in 2023 that Riot Games had "much more in development [...] things like replays and new server locations and more updates." Replay systems were also teased for VALORANT mobile in 2024. However, the fact that sprites are actually in the game after this Patch means players may actually see Replays arrive quite soon.
The VALORANT community is widely enthusiastic about the addition, especially because it's been a common request for so long and has precedent in other games. Overwatch 2 added replays six years ago in 2019, and plenty of titles have since followed suit. In reply to @VALORANTLeaksEN's original post, user @ZhivkoDimitrov1 reacted in the wise words of Meek Mill, saying they "used to pray for times like these." Another commenter @DMTDAY1 said "no way we getting VALORANT replay system before gta6."
A replay system would be great for identifying mistakes in Ranked play and doing effective VOD reviews. It could also add new perspectives to pro matches and allow players to analyze matches from afar.
It's important to note that Riot Games has not commented on or confirmed the images. It's also possible that Riot Games' plans for upcoming patches could change and any potential replay system could be scrapped. However, things do look promising for VALORANT fans who might finally be able to rewatch their games from a new perspective.