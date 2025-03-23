Reyna is STILL Disabled - Here's What We Know
Reyna is one of VALORANT's oldest and most well-known agents, favored by 'sweats' with aggressive playstyles and deadly aim. A recent patch has set the player base abuzz as Riot Games has fully disabled her from the game with no set return date, sparking community questions. As the Reyna removal situation continues, statements from Riot Games' VALORANT Design Lead indicate she may be gone for over a week. Let's explore everything we know about the ongoing situation, including some background, clues that may point towards Reyna's return date and what the community is saying.
Why Is Reyna Removed in VALORANT?
Reyna Removed: What Happened?
On March 21, 2025, VALORANT players encountered a surprising phenomenon. Upon loading the program in Riot Client, users were met with a small "Agent Disabled" notice below the Play button. Once they entered the game, players realized that Reyna, one of the title's most popular duelists, had been entirely removed.
In the current VALORANT update, players cannot pick Reyna in-game as she has disappeared from the agent choice bar. She is also unavailable in the Agents tab on the home screen. When players attempt to view matches in their career history that include a Reyna, her icon is noticeably absent. There is an image of a mysterious red-haired agent with a black hat, a purple turtleneck and gold cross-shaped earrings instead. It's unclear who exactly this picture represents — perhaps a scrapped agent concept, an earlier version of Reyna or an easter egg? It seems Reyna's sprays and cosmetics are the lone survivors, as they are still available to equip.
In addition, the Reyna removal hotfix applies to all VALORANT platforms: PC users and Console players will both be affected.
Currently, players cannot play or access Reyna in:
- The Range
- Deathmatch
- Competitive Queue
- Unrated
- Spike Rush
- Escalation
- Team Deathmatch
- Custom Game
- "Agents" Tab
- Pre-Game Select
- Career History
The Big Question: Why?
Reyna is undeniably one of the most popular agents in VALORANT. She is especially favored by ranked demons and sweats, so the Reyna removal stung a particularly passionate portion of the game's fanbase. Players immediately began to question: why was Reyna suddenly gone?
VALORANT's team answered in a statement on their official X.com account, noting that Reyna had been temporarily removed due to a bug in Patch 10.05 preventing her Devour ability from functioning correctly. Typically, Reyna can use Devour to Overheal above her base health limit after killing an enemy. However, glitches in 10.05 prevented her from receiving those juicy extra health points after using the ability. VALORANT's statement reads:
"🚨 REYNA DISABLED 🚨
A bug in Patch 10.05 is preventing Reyna from properly using Overheal from her Devour ability — at the moment, her Overheal isn't updating her health appropriately.
As a result, Reyna will be disabled on all platforms while we work on a fix. We'll share updates as soon as we have them."
Masters Bangkok winner and famed esports athlete T1 Meteor posted a clip demonstrating the issue just a day earlier on March 20. The video showed him dying from 101 Marshal damage while supposedly being Overhealed to 150 health points, and Meteor included a caption tagging multiple Riot Games accounts and stating, "Please fix this as fast as you can [...] I want to play Reyna in official [sic]." Fellow pros EG Icy and ENVY canezerra also replied to show support and express that they'd also encountered the glitch.
Eports Impact
Since VALORANT's esports season, including its premier circuit, is already heavily underway, it's logical that the issue required quick attention. If left unremedied, the bug could significantly disadvantage teams who trained with Reyna comps and severely imbalance pick rates in the competitive meta. Riot Games did not directly react to Meteor's post, but it could have helped to bring awareness.
However, despite the significance of the bug, it may not have any impact on the pro scene. Due to the short turn around time before the latest VCT matches, Valorant Esports ruled that the bug does not pose a significant competitive risk and has allowed teams to pick Reina all weekend.
When Will Reyna Come Back to VALORANT?
Riot Games has confirmed they are working to remedy the Reyna issue, so it seems her removal will only be temporary. As stated previously, the game's team will "share updates as soon as we have them."
While it seems likely Reyna will be back in VALORANT, there is currently no set date for the agent's return. At first, many fans presumed the Reyna removal would be a quick process. Some even celebrated, joking that they would get in as many comp games as possible while sweaty Reyna mains were out of the queue. However, Reyna has still not been re-added as of early March 23 2024, over 24 hours later.
A response from VALORANT's Live Design Lead @penguinVALORANT (also posted on March 21) does offer a clue: Penguin replied to VALORANT's original announcement about the issue, saying "Hopefully we'll get this out next week!"
Based on this statement, Reyna could likely return between Friday, March 28 and Friday, April 4 2025. This would be the first time she has not been playable since her introduction in 2020. It would also eliminate her from the game for a full week.
That being said, it's fully possible Reyna's return could be earlier or later than anticipated. After their original post, Penguin also responded to a follower asking the team to fix bugged Reyna flashes in the update and thanked FUT player RaGe for linking an example clip. If the VALORANT team needs to find more solutions to these bugs, fixing Reyna overall could take longer.
The community has mixed reactions. One X.com user @IsaacNewtonTV writes, "I speak for everyone when I say PLEASE take your time or even consider leaving R*yna disabled permanently <3." Another, @youareanoname, pleads "I need my Reyna back."
User @JDawesome23 has a more nuanced take, addressing the player base's pre-existing frustration with Reyna as an agent by saying:
"I would seriously look into conducting some surveys and player feedback over the next few days, I genuinely just don’t think agents like Reyna is healthy for the game and this would be a great opportunity to explore some other options with her."
Further information will likely arise as the week progresses.