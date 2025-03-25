Reyna Is Back in VALORANT, Feelings are Mixed
VALORANT's essential tryhard agent Reyna is one of the game's most popular Duelists. After a significant issue emerged in her kit during Patch 10.05, developers unexpectedly disabled her. Reyna has now returned after three days with notable bug fixes. Let's recap Reyna's time away and what players will notice upon her return.
Why Was Reyna Removed?
On March 20 2025, professional VALORANT player and Masters Bangkok winner T1 Meteor made a mysterious post on X.com. The video showed him playing as Reyna and using her Devour overheal ability before dying to 101 damage from a marshal shot. Typically, Reyna's overheal would add 50 HP to the player's existing 100 points, so it was clear Meteor should have survived the shot. Several other pros including EG icy and ENVY canezerra responded to the video and tagged Riot Games, asking for a fix.
VALORANT posted from their official X.com account soon after on March 21 stating that Reyna had been removed from all in-game queues until further notice to fix the bug. During this time, players could not access her in Ranked, Unrated and all other game modes. Reyna was also noticably absent from players' Career Histories, where her icon was replaced by a mysterious image we now know was her early concept art.
Reyna's disappearance sent the VALORANT community into a frenzy, and players were uncertain when she would return. One VALORANT team member stated the team was looking to re-add her in the "next week," but her return date remained ambiguous until today, March 24.
Feelings on the agent's return are definitely mixed, with some players saying the game was better without her including legendary player Tenz.
Reyna Is Back: Ability Changes
At 9:51 PM on March 24 2025, VALORANT confirmed that Reyna has returned to the game and will be playable again. In addition, the aforementioned has been fixed. After using the ability, Reyna's Devour overheal should now accurately boost her health.
This change is good news for all Reyna mains since Devour is integral to her kit and a core facet of her Duelist function. It is also helpful for high-elo players who rely on Overheal's health boost as a cushion to enable aggressive plays and secure chain kills. Teams running Reyna in upcoming tournaments will be relieved too, as they won't have to adjust to another team comp on a time crunch.
During the time Reyna was absent, much of the VALORANT community took to social media to call for data collection and reworks to her character. VALORANT icon and Sentinels ex-pro TenZ also commented on X.com that "Reyna being disabled was a more enjoyable time playing ranked." Riot Games has not commented on this player sentiment at the time of writing.