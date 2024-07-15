VALORANT Leak: New RGX 3.0 Skin Line
Riot Games' shooter VALORANT is known for its unique characters and creative gun skins. Classic skin designs like Reaver, Ion and Kuronami allow players to express their personalities on the battlefield — and the RGX line may solidify its iconic status next. These cyberpunk-esque skins are bright and flashy, with pulsing neon designs and electric colorways. Even years after their launch in 2021, RGX guns are common sights in competitive queues.
The line, officially titled the 'RGX 11x Pro Collection', contains two previous releases: one from Episode 3 (the original RGX) and another from Episode 4 (RGX 2.0). Leaked information now suggests an RGX 3.0 could follow in VALORANT's next patch. Here's everything we know about the RGX 3.0 skin set!
What do we know about the VALORANT RGX 3.0 skin bundle?
Leaks regarding the new bundle have circulated on Twitter for a bit, but only recently gained traction and major credibility. At approximately 8:58 P.M. EST on July 15 2024, reliable and renowned VALORANT leak source Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) posted a cryptic tweet stating the next VALORANT bundle will be RGX 3.0 and "will include skins for: Outlaw, Karambit, and the rest are unknown". Valorant Updates provided several images purporting to show the new skins in this tweet. The account warned that multiple sources have corroborated the leaks but the information has not yet been confirmed by Riot Games.
What items does the VALORANT RGX 3.0 bundle include?
According to the Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) Twitter, the VALORANT RGX 3.0 bundle will include at least an Outlaw and a knife (possibly a karambit). It will also probably include several other gun designs. The Marshal, Ghost, Shorty, Judge, Bucky, Sheriff, Odin and Ares are possible additions since they have not featured in a previous RGX skin release.
A blurry leaked photo from @ValorantUpdated's Twitter.com account purports to show the RGX 3.0 Outlaw. The image is convincing, but not confirmed by Riot Games.
In addition, the RGX 3.0 skin set will most likely include various cosmetics including sprays, player cards and gun buddies. The skins players purchase will probably be upgradeable with Radianite Points like other RGX items.
This bundle is also from an Exclusive Tier line. Exclusive skin bundles usually contain at least four gun skins, one melee skin and several accessories.
VALORANT RGX 3.0 skin bundle includes:
- RGX 3.0 Outlaw
- RGX 3.0 Knife
- Other RGX 3.0 skins
- Unknown cosmetics
When will the VALORANT RGX 3.0 skin bundle arrive?
In Valorant Updates' tweet, the account mentioned the guns will release with VALORANT's next patch on July 15th, 2024. This is unconfirmed but appears likely due to previous precedent.
How can players buy the VALORANT RGX 3.0 skin bundle?
Players can buy the VALORANT RGX 3.0 skin bundle in the Shop tab similarly to other skin releases. They can purchase it using several payment methods or VALORANT gift cards. During their release, the skin set will likely feature on the Shop tab's banner section.
As the RGX 11h Pro Collection is an exclusive tier collection, it may not be available in the Night Market — at least, not right away.
How much does the VALORANT RGX 3.0 skin bundle cost?
The bundle's price is unknown but likely corresponds to previous RGX bundle prices. The VALORANT RGX 3.0 skin bundle will probably cost around 8,700 Valorant Points ($90 USD), which is how much the previous RGX 2.0 line cost. The RGX 3.0 skin bundle is an Exclusive tier skin line, and these skins usually cost 2,175 Valorant Points each.
Stay tuned as more information about the RGX 3.0 line unfolds and keep an eye out for our info on the upcoming VALORANT patch release. We're here to update you on all VALORANT esports and in-game news. Until then, may all your teammates have comms and may all your molly lineups land!