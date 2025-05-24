Riot Games Head of VALORANT Esports Releases Second Match-Fixing Statement
The VALORANT esports world has been bustling since Sean Gares, a Counter-strike ex-pro and key industry figure, released an exposé containing screenshots allegedly exposing match-fixing operations in its Tier 2 Challengers circuit. VALORANT's developer, Riot Games, has now released a statement regarding the video. This is Riot's second time commenting on the allegations, as the studio previously confirmed its NA Challengers League is under "active investigation." Here's a quick summary of Riot Games' response.
Related Article: Riot Games Responds to Sean Gares VALORANT Match-Fixing Video: Full Statement
Riot Games Responds to New Match-Fixing Allegations
On May 24 2025, Sean Gares released a YouTube video titled, "The Dark Side of Competitive VALORANT." Gares had teased the highly-anticipated video a week earlier, calling it a "banger" and claiming it would reveal "evidence" of VALORANT match-fixing allegations.
The video, which is nearly an hour long, has since received over 73,000 views and is on YouTube's Trending tab in the Gaming category. It includes several screenshots of alleged VALORANT NA Challengers match-fixing operations and also name-drops several teams and players who are reportedly involved.
Related Article: VALORANT Match Fixing Scandal Exposé Video - Sean Gares Drops Names, Details, Screenshots
Riot's Response
Four hours after Sean Gares' video gained traction, Riot Games released a second statement in an article on X.com. In the post, titled "An Update Regarding Recent Reports on NA Challengers," Riot Games' Head of VALORANT Esports, Leo Faria, elaborated on the investigation process and Riot Games' stance.
Faria stated: "As we shared last week, earlier this month we began an investigation into allegations of match-fixing, cheating, and other competitive-integrity concerns in Challengers NA. We take all allegations extremely seriously and have been collecting information since they were first shared with us in early May. We have also taken proactive steps by engaging our integrity partners at IBIA, Sportradar, GRID, and others, to ensure a comprehensive and robust investigation."
Faria's account continues, explaining that the investigation is "complex and may take time" as Riot "[verifies] the accuracy of these allegations with concrete evidence." He also urges any whistleblowers to come forward, stating they have "an important role in situations like this."
In addition, Faria reminds readers that the match-fixing "can be considered criminal activity in some places" and the allegations carry "serious real-world consequences." He states that in match-fixing investigations, Riot Games "[works] closely with law enforcement and regulatory authorities to support their efforts."
In a closing paragraph, Faria reassures the community:
"We will provide updates when the time is right, but our priority is to protect due process and the integrity of the investigation. Public sharing of information may lead to individuals tampering with the investigation and jeopardizing its outcome. Protecting the integrity of the sport is a shared responsibility between players, teams, tournament organizers, and Riot."
For any players or professionals with potential information on the situation, Faria recommends they "report it immediately and directly to league officials or to Riot, and stop engaging."