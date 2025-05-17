Riot Games Responds to Sean Gares VALORANT Match-Fixing Video: Full Statement
The VALORANT community is abuzz after esports personality Sean Gares provided some unexpected comms in an exposé post, alleging Riot Games and NA Challengers are investigating the game's Tier 2 scene and saying it is "infected" with corruption. After Gares' video went viral, ESI contacted Riot Games for comment, and the company has responded with several statements. Let's explore all the current information we have about the situation.
Sean Gares' Video: VALORANT Match-Fixing Allegations
On Friday, May 16 2025, esports industry icon Sean Gares, famous for his time in the Counter-Strike and VALORANT scenes, released an untitled 6-minute video on X.com. The post, which quickly went viral and has earned over 25 million views, alleged Tier 2 pro VALORANT is "infected" with match fixing.
In the video, Gares elaborated on specific accusations, including "match fixing, cheating, underground gambling rings, people making hundreds, thousands of dollars on these games that are rigged." He claimed that external investors were bribing Tier 2 VALORANT teams to fix matches, saying these companies would "blackmail [players] to eternity" if they did not comply. According to Gares, teams have purposely thrown games on at least one occasion.
Gares closed the video by announcing he would release a "f---ing banger" in the next week with comprehensive "evidence." He has been investigating for "quite a bit now" and worked with "people behind the scenes." He explained the situation had made him extremely angry, saying:
"Not only are these people stealing money from the people who are gambling, which is one thing, but they're also stealing the livelihood of the players who are actually doing it fair [...] and that's what angers me the most."
As former head coach of 100 Thieves and current general manager for Shopify Rebellion's SR Black roster, Gares has close ties to the NA Challengers and Game Changers scenes. Many netizens speculate that his evidence could implicate big names in the leagues, potentially shaking up the entire VALORANT community. Hordes of VALORANT pros and creators, including Kydae, s0m, PROD, Asuna, Chet and zombs, all replied to the post, adding to its potential legitimacy.
Riot Games' Response
During Gares' announcement, he said he was "trying to go through the proper channels" to get offending players and teams punished. He claimed, "Riot [Games] is doing their own investigation" and "NA Challengers is doing theirs as well."
After Sean Gares' video went viral, Esports Illustrated contacted Riot Games for comment. The company replied with a statement from spokesperson Joe Hixson, confirming that a NA Challengers investigation has been open since "last week" and saying they "have seen nothing so far" that implicates Riot Games' anti-cheat employees. Here is the message in its entirety:
"The recent allegations about North America Challengers have been under active investigation since they were raised to us last week. Let us be clear: we take accusations like these extremely seriously and our Competitive Operations, Anti-Cheat, and Esports Rules & Compliance teams have been thoroughly examining the matter.
We appreciate everyone who has raised concerns and provided information. Suggestions that a Riot employee deliberately undermined competitive integrity, however, represent an incredibly serious accusation that can unfairly impact individuals personally and professionally. The claims raised to our anti-cheat team are part of this broader investigation, and we have seen nothing so far that indicates complicity or wrongdoing by any member of our anti-cheat team.
Investigations require time and coordination as we conduct interviews and gather evidence. We will follow established procedures thoroughly and carefully, without being influenced or pressured by external voices."
In addition, Riot's Esports Rules and Compliance team issued a response. This group oversees all Riot Games-sponsored esports circuits in VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends.
"Safeguarding the integrity of our esports ecosystem is a shared responsibility between players, teams, tournament organizers, and Riot. If you are approached with information related to potential misconduct, we encourage you to preserve any evidence, report it to your team League Officials or Riot, and avoid engaging further. Maintaining the integrity and fairness of competition is paramount, and we appreciate the community's patience and support as we continue to address this matter comprehensively."
Riot also offered a link to the Esports Rules and Compliance team's anti-match-fixing page, which clarifies the company's rules surrounding external match interference. The site states that Riot Games utilizes Sportradar, a sports technology and data company, to monitor betting in "over 600 betting operators" and "over 8,000 matches per year" in "25 leagues." In addition, it mentions that Riot Games has an information-sharing agreement with the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), a nonprofit.
The Esports Rules and Compliance website also contains a specific "Integrity in Esports" section, reading:
"At Riot putting players first is our top priority. In esports, that means that every match must be fair, fun, and competitive. The integrity of esports is crucial to its success and longevity. Upholding and promoting fair play is essential for preserving the credibility and respect that esports commands from players, fans, and other stakeholders alike.
Cheating, match-fixing, and inappropriate betting can damage the entire esports community by eroding trust and spoiling the game for everyone involved. As both esports and betting continue to grow and evolve, we’re expanding our integrity programs to address the emerging challenges and complexities in these areas. "
Further information will likely arise when Sean Gares' follow-up drops, likely on the week of May 19 2025.