Riot Shuts Down New VCT South America Rumors
Franchising remains one of the most controversial topics in all of esports. From the birth of the Overwatch League to its tragic end, the battle between sustainability and the open ecosystem fans love has been ceaseless.
The debate flared up again today as reports from a Brazilian Valorant esports news account kicked fans into a frenzy. Now, Riot has stepped in to directly refute these reports. As the first era of the VCT draws to a close, fans are uncertain about the future, but we now at least have some indication about how Riot feels about its South American and Brazilian ecosystem. Let's break it down.
Report: Riot Games Considering Valorant Franchised League in South America
Earlier today, X user VCTatualizado posted a breaking news report indicating that Riot was considering breaking up the VCT Americas league and spinning off the South American teams into their own league. It alleged that Riot was in direct communication with Tier 2 teams in the region to better understand the cost of team operation and what it would look like to establish a full franchise system there.
According to the report, this change would take place at the end of the 2026 season, which is when the current franchise contracts end for established VCT teams. The move would be particularly interesting in the wake of the merge of Riot's League of Legends leagues for North and South America to create the LTA.
Naturally, this story quickly caught fire with some Brazilian and South American fans excited about the possibility of more resources going it their region while others bemoaned the creation of yet another franchised league.
Franchising is particularly controversial in Valorant because its direct competitor, Counter-Strike has been heralded as the bastion of open-ecosystem success for years. Many fans have always wondered how Valorant would compete with the CS Majors if it had a larger pool of competitive teams battling for its biggest prizes.
Regardless of the speculation and outrage, it appears there are no new franchise plans in the works for South America at this time.
Riot Games Refutes VCT South America Report
Global Head of Valorant Esports Leo Faria replied to a tweet from ValorIntel reporting on the original rumor and directly refuted the story. "This is top of mind for us," he wrote, "and changes are coming in 2027 to address it. But this report is false.
The end of ValorIntel's summary focuses on the supposed goal of this separation, which would have been to improve competition in Brazil. Brazil has a long, proud history in tac shooters from CS:GO to Rainbow Six Siege to Valorant. It is possible this is the part of the post Faria said is "top of mind" for Riot Games.
Ultimately, it's unlikely we will get any clear indication of the direction Riot intends to head until next year. The era of franchising is on shaky ground as the Overwatch League has collapsed, and even Riot Games has consolidated some of its resources with the creation of the LTA. The end of the current franchise deal opens the door to modification, expansion, or even the dissolution of the VCT into a more open system to rival Counter-Strike.