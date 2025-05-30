New VALORANT Roadmap 2025: Replay System, Anti-Smurfing, New Map
VALORANT is now 5 years old, and the Riot Games team is cooking up meta balances and updates to keep combat fresh. A new Dev Update has arrived, teasing long-awaited changes like a Replay System, another map, anti-smurfing measures and more. Let's explore a quick recap of what players can expect.
VALORANT's New Dev Update is Here
On May 30 2025, Riot Games released a fresh Dev Update on the official VALORANT YouTube channel. The video explores planned changes for the rest of 2025 and details the team's objectives for VALORANT's long-term future. It reveals several key features coming soon: players can look forward to clearer abilities, a replay system, a new map, anti-smurf measures and more. Let's walk through each.
Abilities vs. Gunplay: Upcoming Changes
VALORANT has always marketed itself as a shooter with "precise gunplay" where abilities supplement, but do not decide, its matchups. In recent years, ability power has become inflated as new agent additions offer intense combinations. The VALORANT team is "looking at situations where ability combos can sometimes feel overwhelming in combat" and clarifies they aim to add agents whose abilities encourage strategic thinking — for example, Clove forces players to plan their deaths, and Tejo encourages strategic positioning.
The developers state:
"We're going to be using VALORANT's 5th year to take more of a holistic look at the game, examine some of the spaces we've tried to disrupt, or where abilities are in terms of tuning [...] We're also confident that the changes we're making now, and some things that we're exploring for the end of the year, will ensure we're maintaining VALORANT's core balance between gunplay and abilities."
Related Article: VALORANT Mobile is On the App Store with a Possible Release Date
When Does the VALORANT Replay System Release?
A Replay System has been one of VALORANT's most requested features since launch. Since the title has a thriving esports scene, it would be useful for players to examine past play and conduct VOD reviews.
The community began speculating that VALORANT replays were in the works earlier this year after dataminers found replay system icons in the game's code. In this Dev Update, Riot Games has confirmed that a Replay System will arrive in September's Patch 11.06. They will reportedly arrive on PC first but come to console before 2026. The team will prioritize Competitive replays first, but will be "looking into other modes" in the future.
When Does the Next VALORANT Map Release?
VALORANT will soon add a new map to its competitive rotation. It will arrive in Patch 11.00, and unlike previous map additions, the map will appear in Competitive queue immediately upon launch. The devs say this map will heavily emphasize its plant sites, aiming to "shake up" player preconceptions about executes. It is "layered and complex" and requires carefully planned abilities.
To level the playing field while the VALORANT community is still learning, users will receive a 50% reduced RR loss on this new map for the first Competitive Patch it goes live. However, wins will still grant a full 100% RR gain.
Anti-Smurfing Measures
Smurfs make VALORANT's Competitive queue endlessly frustrating. Nobody likes climbing back through Gold or Platinum after a hard reset and dealing with an Immortal Reyna smurf on the enemy team. Riot Games has announced plans to combat the issue with anti-smurfing measures focused on reducing account sharing.
VALORANT will add Multi-Factor Authentication to accounts with suspicious smurf-like patterns. The team plans to explore app and SMS verification. Riot Games will also add "more visibility into your behavior standing in the game, [where] you can see any active warnings or penalties on your account, along with what penalties may be coming next if you don’t shape up."
Unreal Engine 5
VALORANT currently operates on Unreal Engine 4, but the game will shift to Unreal Engine 5. This change will occur in Patch 11.02, sometime in July. The team warns this will make the Patch a "significantly large download," so players may need to clear out some space before it arrives. All players who log in during the Unreal Engine 5 transition will earn a free gun buddy.
Big VALORANT Esports Changes
VALORANT's rapid rise spawned a significant esports circuit, which has experienced growing pains during the game's lifespan. Most recently, issues in the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT)'s NA Challengers Circuit caused Riot Games to release a statement and explore ways to improve competitive efficiency and integrity.
In 2027, VALORANT's original team partnerships will conclude. This leaves Riot Games "a unique opportunity to make larger changes" that impact its esports future. Developers aim for "more openness" in VCT circuits, stating:
"While partnership will remain a key component of our design, we want the VCT to be a bit more open, better bridging the gap between Tier 1 and Tier 2, between professional and community tournaments, and giving more teams the opportunity to compete at bigger stages."
Riot Games is also working on greater esports flexibility. The team desires a flowing ecosystem with "a wider variety of competitions, formats, and event locations across the globe." This will include more regional tournaments and opportunities to get involved.
Further information on these features will likely arise as their release dates draw closer.