VALORANT S25 Act 2 Release Date, Map Pool, Info
VALORANT's newest competitive year redefined the game's structure with a shift from Episodes to Seasons and new Initiator agent Tejo. Season 25 Act 1 is already halfway over, and its next phase is fast approaching. Here's everything we know about VALORANT's upcoming Season 25 Act 2 including its map pool, release date and more.
When Does VALORANT S25 Act 2 Release?
VALORANT's Season 25 Act 2 will reportedly release on March 4 2025. The Act will last 2-3 months, similarly to Season 25 Act 1. Typically, VALORANT's Act changes are accompanied by a significant in-game Patch. Season 25 Act 2 will arrive with Patch 10.04.
What Does VALORANT S25 Act 2 Include?
VALORANT's Season 25 Act 2 will refresh the game with some new Patch Notes, a fresh Battlepass and more. The Act's Battlepass will include free and paid tiers plus several weapon skins and a melee cosmetic. Like all Battlepasses, its premium tier will cost 1,000 VALORANT Points (about 10 USD).
VALORANT Season 25 Act 2 Map Pool
Many VALORANT players were sad to see fan-favorite map Ascent exit rotation in Season 25 Act 1. Ascent will return in Season 25 Act 2, and Bind will leave the Competitive rotation. Another of VALORANT's oldest classic maps, Icebox, will also make a reappearance this Act.
Maps Leaving:
- Bind
Maps Joining:
- Icebox
- Ascent
Ranked Rollback Changes
VALORANT is adding a much-awaited update in Season 25 Act 2: the game will now include Ranked Rollbacks for any RR lost in a game with a cheater in Competitive queue. These rollbacks will occur if a member of the enemy team was detected cheating in future games. If players are unknowingly queued into a team with the cheating player, they will not lose the RR gained from that match. However, any players intentionally queueing with a hacker will be penalized and banned for 'hitchhiking'. For more information on this change, check the related article below.