Sean Gares Says VALORANT is 'Infected' With Match Fixing - Community Reactions
VALORANT's pro scene could be about to explode, and some players will not escape the spike's radius. Counter-Strike and VALORANT esports titan Sean Gares has dropped a 6-minute exposé video alleging the VALORANT pro scene is 'infected' with match-fixing and corruption, and claims he and Riot Games are gathering 'evidence.' VALORANT personalities are already responding to the post in droves, setting the community abuzz. Let's explore the details of the situation.
Who is Sean Gares?
Sean "sgares" Gares is a long-standing member of the esports industry. He started as a Counter-Strike pro, representing teams including TSM, CompLexity Gaming, Cloud9, and Misfits. After spending a decade as a player, Gares retired and shifted to content creation and commentary. He has over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube and has often served as an analyst at Counter-Strike Majors and other significant events.
Gares also has deep experience with the VALORANT world. In 2022, he shifted to the game and was 100 Thieves' head coach for several months. He departed to Shopify Rebellion in 2023 and is the team's SR Black roster General Manager. Gares has run and assisted in several significant tournaments in VALORANT and Counter-Strike throughout his career.
VALORANT Corruption Allegations
On May 16, 2025, Sean Gares set the VALORANT world abuzz after posting a 6-minute untitled video to his X.com account. In the video, Gares sits in front of his setup and prepares to deliver an exposé on the VALORANT pro scene. He begins by explaining his role in the esports community and then reveals his purpose: to discuss "the state of Tier 2 VALORANT."
Gares alleges there is "match fixing, cheating, underground gambling rings, people making hundreds, thousands of dollars on these games that are rigged." He explains how money can tempt teams to enter corrupt deals, reminding the audience of an infamous Counter-Strike incident where a team with no salary threw a game for 700 USD in skins.
He mentions the situation is more complex than the audience expects: "This is mental, what I have stumbled into." Gares has been investigating for "quite a bit now," and has worked with "people behind the scenes" to ensure his intel is accurate.
Gares closes by summarizing his feelings and detailing his next steps:
"Not only are these people stealing money from the people who are gambling, which is one thing, but they're also stealing the livelihood of the players who are actually doing it fair [...] and that's what angers me the most."
"I'm not ready to talk about what I've found, it would take me hours. The rabbit hole goes so f---ing deep, it's insane [...] I'm trying to clear as many people as I can [...] If you're innocent, I recommend you screen record everything [...] because what I know about this? You won't have it for long [...] document it all."
Finally, Gares states he has "evidence" and will "release a f---ing banger next week."
Which Teams Are Allegedly Involved?
In his video, Gares claims the cheating and corruption in Tier 2 extend as far back as 2022. He mentions that the situation heightened when external parties began heavily investing in VALORANT esports, pushing legitimate teams out of the competition:
"All these Tier 1 orgs have left, and these players are desperate. They're getting bribed for tens of thousands of dollars."
Gares alleges that "in [at least] one instance," Tier 2 athletes took the money "to throw a game." Once players accept a bribe, the organizations involved will allegedly "blackmail them for eternity" so they cannot speak out and continue manipulating their games.
Gares has not yet revealed which teams are involved. He has close connections to the NA Challengers and Game Changers circuits, so some culprits will likely be participants in those leagues. Gares could name-drop offenders on the week of May 19, 2025.
Is Riot Games Involved?
According to Sean Gares' video, Riot Games is not involved in VALORANT's corruption and match-fixing epidemic. Gares also states that he is "trying to go through the proper channels" and "Riot [Games] is doing their own investigation." In addition, Gares claims, "NA Challengers is doing theirs as well."
Community Reaction
Several major VALORANT creators immediately replied to Gares' post, adding further credence to his allegations. Kydae, s0m, PROD, Asuna, Chet and zombs all showed their support, with s0m asking for reveals as soon as possible: "I WANT IT NOW! W SEAN." SEN reduxx also took the opportunity to do some marketing, humorously encouraging followers to "buy the SEN bundle."
Some netizens commented on Gares' serious demeanor in the video. @IIdreamworkerII said, "Bro is it even safe for you to post about this???"
What Does This Mean for VALORANT?
If Sean Gares brings irrefutable evidence of corruption to the forefront next week, his revelations could change Tier 2 VALORANT forever. Riot Games could ban or suspend several well-known organizations from its competitions. This could leave room for smaller teams with authentic players to return, introducing the public to new talent. The pathway for athletes to progress to Tier 1 would also be more streamlined and legitimate.
The scandal could also implicate some major VALORANT content creators. Many Tier 2 players stream on Twitch and maintain profiles on YouTube and TikTok. This means the ripple effects of Gares' videos will reach the mainstream VALORANT player base, possibly stirring fresh interest in the game's esports world.
Esports Illustrated has reached out to Riot Games for comment.