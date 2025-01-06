VALORANT Season 2025 Act 1 Release Date, New Agent, Battlepass
Riot Games is ushering in 2025 by majorly shaking up its titles' competitive structures. The studio previously altered League of Legends' format to follow yearly seasonal phases, and now it appears VALORANT will follow suit. VALORANT's Season 2025 Act I will arrive shortly and include a fresh Ranked start and a long-awaited new agent, Tejo. Plus, the game will feature a new skin line, battlepass and Flex cosmetic item category. Let's explore everything VALORANT players can expect from Season 2025 Act 1, including information on the new agent and more.
VALORANT's Season 2025 Act 1: Release Date, Info
VALORANT's Ranked structure previously consisted of Episodes, which lasted for about 6 months. These Episodes were divided into three Acts, each about two months long. Players would recieve three Act ranks, which soft reset after Acts pass, and hard Episode rank resets.
Now, VALORANT Ranked will replace its Episodes with a year-based Season schedule. Season 2025 will still contain multiple Acts, and Riot Games will likely elaborate on this competitive structure change and renaming choice in future updates. VALORANT Season 2025 Act I will begin on January 8, 2025. The Season will carry a futuristic technology theme with space-themed Battlepass items, a sci-fi skin line and a new intelligence operative Agent.
Season 2025 Act 1 Battlepass
VALORANT's newest Battlepass will arrive with Season 2025 Act I on January 8 2025. Alongside various skin sets and cosmetics, it also contains a Flex item. The Moon Scout line, including an outlaw, has retrofuturistic space themes with red, white and blue rocket decals. The pass' Celestial skins are purple with golden moon and star accents, and the Heiroscape skins are silver and deep indigo.
The Battlepass has free and paid tiers and will cost 1,000 VALORANT Points, or about 10 USD. The paid track contains a Heiroscope melee weapon. A list of highlight items is included below:
Season 2025 Act 1 Battlepass Highlight Items:
Free
- Celestia Ghost
- Nine to Five Card
- Epilogue: Tactical Spacewar Card
- Pint-Size Planet Gun Buddy
- Claws Are Out Spray
Paid
- Hieroscape Blades Melee
- Celestia Operator
- Hieroscape Phantom
- Moon Scout Outlaw
- Roll for Initiative Card
- Old Dogs New Tricks Card
- Revolving Door Spray (Animated)
- I Love This Gun Spray
- Scaredy Cow Gun Buddy
- Stellar Dendrite Flex
New Skin Line: EX.O
The EX. O skin line will release on January 9 2025. Like the Battlepass skins, it will have a high-tech vibe. The skin line includes four weapons (a Vandal, Sheriff, Outlaw and Spectre) and one Katana Melee called 'The EX. O Edge'. Riot Games has not yet revealed how much this skin set costs, what tier it is or if it will allow players to purchase individual items.
New Flex Cosmetics
According to official VALORANT communications, Flex is "the first new cosmetic content type since launch in the form of handheld objects that gives players more ways to express themselves in-game." Players can equip Flex items in their hands using the Spray wheel at any point during a match. Riot Games notes that using Flex will not give players any in-game advantages: hitboxes will not change when one is equipped, no third-person animations will show and players using them will travel at Ability speed instead of Melee speed.
According to the VALORANT team, "To celebrate the launch of Flex this week, players will receive a free Flex in their collection." This Flex will arrive in every user's account automatically. All VALORANT players can obtain another, the Stellar Dendrite Flex, from the paid Season 2025 Act I Battlepass tier.
New Agent: Tejo
Colombian intelligence operative Tejo is VALORANT's newest agent. He joins the title's roster on January 8 2024 at the beginning of the next Act.
Riot Games describes Tejo by saying:
A veteran intelligence consultant from Colombia, Tejo’s ballistic guidance system pressures the enemy to relinquish their ground - or their lives. His targeted strikes keep opponents off balance and under his heel.- Riot Games description
Tejo's codename likely originates from the game 'Tejo', a traditional Colombian sport. It involves metal discs with hefty weight which players throw at targets filled with gunpowder. This correlates to Tejos's kit containing several explosive-based abilities.
Tejo's Kit:
- Ability 1, Special Delivery: "EQUIP a sticky grenade. FIRE to launch. The grenade sticks to the first surface it hits and explodes,
concussing any targets caught in the blast. ALT FIRE to launch the grenade with a single bounce instead."
- Ability 2, Stealth Drone: "EQUIP a stealth drone. FIRE to throw the drone forward, assuming direct control of its
movement. FIRE again to trigger a pulse that Suppresses and Reveals enemies hit."
- Ability 3, Guided Salvo: "EQUIP an AR targeting system. FIRE to select up to two target locations on the map.
ALT FIRE to launch missiles that autonomously navigate to target locations, detonating
on arrival."
- Ultimate Ability, Armageddon: "EQUIP a tactical strike targeting map. FIRE to select the origin point of the strike. FIRE again to set the
end point and launch the attack, unleashing a wave of explosions along the strike path. ALT FIRE during
map targeting to cancel the origin point."
For more information about Tejo and how he may affect the VALORANT meta, check the related article below.
