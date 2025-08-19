The Sentinels are Slaying Again: VALORANT Patch 11.04
Previously, the shadowy art of Battle Sage gameplay was knowledge restricted to few (cough, Grim)... but after VALORANT's next update launches, Sage players far and wide will witness significant buffs. Plus, Chamber's trap will lose all range restriction, making him a menace across the entire map. Here's a full summary of VALORANT Patch 11.04, plus some speculation about how it will affect the game's current meta.
How Will VALORANT Patch 11.04 Affect the Current Meta?
In early 2025, VALORANT fell victim to an oppressive double-initiator meta. Breach and Tejo were weapons of choice, as their combined entry and post-plant utility laid waste to Sentinel setups, made it absolutely impossible to defuse and tilted even the most advantageous duels heavily in their favor.
Riot Games has taken player feedback about the situation, heavily nerfing Tejo in 10.04 and 10.09. This eliminated heavy double-initiator potential. New map Corrode, which has two extremely distant sites, came out shortly after. This further pushed many teams to consider a double-Sentinel meta on maps like Fracture and Corrode instead.
With Sage and Chamber strengthening, Sentinels are getting their karma after being overlooked, and Riot Games is rewarding them for playing aggressively. Chamber's complete range restriction removal will make him a key choice for map control. With such swift rotates and a long range, Chamber will probably become a very popular pick on Corrode. Interestingly, Sage's farther wall range could create opportunities for new Grim Walls, so check every angle you can and get that flick training in!
As a quick aside, the Map Pool is also changing. Get ready to play on Abyss (you'll also be seeing plenty of double Controller comps.)
In terms of esports, this Patch will arrive shortly before VALORANT Champions' regional tournaments conclude. Its resulting meta will help set the stage for Champions Paris 2025 later this year.
VALORANT Patch 11.04: Biggest Winners and Losers
Now that we've covered Patch 11.04's major effects, here's a summary of its biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs):
Winners:
- Chamber
- Sage
- Sova (minor)
Losers:
- None
VALORANT Patch 11.04: Champion Buffs
Sentinels are slaying in this patch, with Chamber and Sage both seeing buffs. Riot Games wants to give "a little bit more strategic & positional flexibility for Chamber as his trap hasn’t felt like it warrants a range restriction in modern VALORANT." Meanwhile, Sage's changes will "leaning into [her] identity as a Controller-leaning Sentinel hybrid by allowing her to control space from further safety."
Chamber
- Trademark (trap): Range restriction removed.
Sage
- Barrier Orb: Cast range 10m > 15m
- Resurrection: Cast range 5 > 10m
Sova
- Hunter's Fury: VFX are smaller and end quicker.
Phoenix
- Phoenix now has several new voice lines. Some voice lines may appear "updated." This could relate to ongoing VALORANT lore, since Phoenix's sister Mary is vital to the gang's storyline.
- Phoenix now has interaction voicelines with Vyse.
VALORANT Patch 11.04 Map Pool
In VALORANT Patch 10.04, flank playground and vertical angle paradise Icebox is shifting out of competitive rotation. Meanwhile, Abyss is entering the lineup, reintroducing sneaky Controller plays and long-range Op battles in mid.
- Abyss
- Ascent
- Bind
- Corrode
- Fracture
- Haven
- Lotus
General Updates
VALORANT is opening up a fresh server as its Asia Pacific (APAC) region expands. Players in the Phillipines will enjoy high ping and fast connection from Manila. Meanwhile, more gift options will let players gift VCT bundles to each other.
- Players can now gift each other VCT team bundles from the in-game esports store.
- A Phillipines server is opening in Manila.
Bug Fixes
Several smaller bug fixes are arriving in this update, which will have smaller effects on gameplay. These include:
- Players will remain concussed if they open and use a Sova drone or Cypher cam.
- KAY/O's Zero Point will no longer reveal enemy locations if exploited.
- Astra's Cosmic Divide and Harbor's Cove will no longer display bullet tracers going through them.
- Neon can no longer reduce High Gear cooldowns with different keybinds.
- Mollies will now display correctly on Split's stairs.
For a fully in-depth Patch Notes containing all bug fixes and detailed Agent changes, check out Riot Games' official release here.