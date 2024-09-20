Singularity Sequel: VALORANT's New Singularity 2.0 Bundle
VALORANT's Singularity skin set has been an enduring favorite among fans since its Patch 1.10 release in 2020. On September 20, 2024, VALORANT announced that the Singularity saga is not yet over. A Singularity 2.0 bundle will be arriving shortly in the VALORANT shop. The set includes multiple guns and a melee weapon, plus several upgradeable tiers and animations.
What does the Singularity 2.0 VALORANT bundle look like?
The Singularity 2.0 bundle carries on the original Singularity bundle's theme. Each item is futuristic and has an angular, polygonal design. The Singularity 2.0 items have a black base and glowing, colorful crystal accents. Like the original Singularity set, the items will be available in multiple colorways. Available colors include red, blue, yellow and purple.
Singularity 2.0 VALORANT Bundle Release Date
There is currently no information available about the Singularity 2.0 bundle release date. However, it's likely that it will release with one of VALORANT's upcoming patches. Since VALORANT developers generally reveal skin lines shortly before adding them to the game, the Singularity 2.0 bundle will most likely arrive in Patch 9.06 on September 24, Patch 9.07 on October 8 or Patch 9.08 on October 22. For more information on exact patch release dates and times, check this article including all VALORANT Episode 9 remaining patches.
Upcoming VALORANT Patch Schedule:
- Patch 9.06: September 24, 2024
- Patch 9.07: October 8, 2024
- Patch 9.08: October 22, 2024
- Patch 9.09: November 5, 2024
- Patch 9.10: November 19, 2024
- Patch 9.11: December 10, 2024
What does the Singularity 2.0 VALORANT bundle include?
The Singularity 2.0 bundle will include items that weren't available in the original Singularity set. The first singularity release included a Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, Ares and melee knife. Singularity 2.0 will include a butterfly melee knife, a Ghost and a Vandal. Each item will have upgradeable tiers, and the Singularity 2.0 set includes a unique finisher and kill icon. We currently don't know if any additional cosmetics will be available in the Singularity 2.0 set. The previous Singularity bundle included a player card, a gun buddy and a spray.
Singularity 2.0 Items:
- Singularity 2.0 Butterfly Knife
- Singularity 2.0 Ghost
- Singularity 2.0 Vandal
Singularity 2.0 Upgrade Level Tiers:
- Level 1: Base
- Level 2: VFX
- Level 3: Animation
- Level 4: Finisher
Singularity 2.0 VALORANT Bundle Cost
While no information is available about the Singularity 2.0 bundle's exact cost, we can still get a general idea based on the previous Singularity bundle's price. The original Singularity collection was Exclusive tier and cost 8,700 VP for the set. The Singularity 2.0 bundle will likely cost a similar amount or slightly less if it has fewer contents. The Singularity 2.0 Vandal could possibly cost the same amount as the original Singularity Phantom.
Original Singularity Bundle Costs:
- Entire bundle: 8,700 VP
- Sheriff: 2,175 VP
- Spectre: 2,175 VP
- Phantom: 2,175 VP
- Ares: 2,175 VP
- Melee Knife: 4,350 VP
It's important to note that VALORANT Point prices are changing in some regions, and this may affect various skin bundle costs.