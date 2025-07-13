Mythical Reverse Sweep: Team Heretics vs Fnatic EWC 2025 VALORANT Grand Finals Recap
Team Heretics is famous for their flexing, but the trash-talk curse may be broken. Let's recap the 2025 Esports World Cup's VALORANT Grand Finals between Team Heretics (TH) and Fnatic (FNC), analyze the teams' plays, and explore what it means for VALORANT esports. This one ended in one of the most mythical reverse sweeps of VALORANT history, so you won't want to miss it!
- Rosters:
- Map 1 (Lotus): Ol' Reliable Map Control
- Map 2 (Sunset): Crashies Causes Crash-outs, Kaajak Gets Kills
- Map 3 (Icebox): Five Nights at MiniBoo's, Unkillable Raid Boss Boo
- Map 4 (Haven): It's Not Clocking to You That Team Heretics is Standing on Business
- Map 5 (Ascent): TH Takes Home the Trophy
- What Does This Mean for VALORANT Esports?
Rosters:
Fnatic
- Boaster
- Ajfajer
- Chronicle
- kaajak
- crashies
Team Heretics
- Boo
- benjyfishy
- MiniBoo
- RieNs
- Wo0t
Map 1 (Lotus): Ol' Reliable Map Control
Team Comps:
Fnatic
- Viper
- Raze
- Omen
- Killjoy
- Fade
Team Heretics
- Neon
- Breach
- Omen
- Viper
- Fade
First Half: TH Attacker, FNC Defender
While Fnatic's lineup was quite conventional, their opponents opted for something different: TH's team comp included no Sentinel, instead prioritizing double Controller and double Initiator. This was a risky gamble, and the team would have to invest heavily into their Attacker side performance to pull ahead.
Team Heretics started off the attacker side with an extremely aggressive A-site split push. However, MiniBoo overextended, and FNC quickly countered his Neon utility dump after using a Breach stun to isolate him from any possible allies. Chronicle also scored a Viper 4k. TH turned the tables in rounds 3,4 and 5 with a new strategy: the team contacted up for early A-main picks (benjyfishy and MiniBoo were instrumental here) before rotating and ultimately planting on B or C. TH Wo0t performed especially well on Fade.
While this worked for 2 rounds, it resulted in narrow victory margins, and FNC began disrespecting TH's plays by aggressively denying space in A lobby. This funneled TH into weakened C-pushes, where Chronicle and kaajak were often waiting to finish them off. The duo continued being menaces throughout the half, unraveling TH's plays with lurks and helping push FNC to an 8:4 advantage.
Second Half: FNC Attacker, TH Defender
Fnatic took advantage of TH's early aggression by opting for a first-round default. They also forced Sheriffs, demonstrating confidence in their precise plays. This proved a wise decision, as kaajak secured an early Sheriff kill on MiniBoo in C main, opening up space for the team to flood. kaajak scored a Sheriff 3k, snatching the pistol for FNC. Alfajer kept the ball rolling with some impressive Round 14 Outlaw shots. TH ReiNs almost thriftied FNC with a Sheriff near-clutch, but Boaster saved the day for his team and FNC's win streak continued. As Fnatic became more confident, they began using flood pushes, and TH lacked the utility and coordination to stop or stagger them. A final execute onto C-site almost went awry, but Alfajer's well-timed KJ ult helped secure a Fnatic win. This match was a master class in map control from Fnatic, and TH's comp may have contributed to this dilemma.
Final Score: FNC 13; TH 4
Key Moments:
- Round 1: FNC Chronicle single-handedly secures the pistol round with a 4k and strong Viper site hold.
- Round 4: TH Wo0t clutches a post-plant to even out the score.
- Round 9: FNC Chronicle and kaajak are menaces on C with a molly kill and several Shorty kills.
- Round 10: FNC kaajak secures a 3k with Raze Ultimate.
- Round 13: FNC kaajak 3ks with the Sheriff.
- Round 14: FNC Alfajer 3ks with the Outlaw, TH ReiNs 2ks with Sheriff and nearly clutches.
Map 2 (Sunset): Crashies Causes Crash-outs, Kaajak Gets Kills
Team Comps:
Fnatic
- Cypher
- Yoru
- Omen
- Neon
- Sova
Team Heretics
- Neon
- Sova
- Omen
- Vyse
- KAY/O
First Half: TH Attacker, FNC Defender
Pistol round was a Sova-vs-Sova special. In a chaotic B-site push, Crashies scored a shock dart kill and a 2k, but TH RieNs surpassed him with an impressive 4k. After an intense 1v1, Boaster saved the pistol round for Fnatic with a clutch. FNC forced up and thwarted TH's next two A-site pushes. They continued cutting MiniBoo off from his teammates during fast Neon pushes, securing early kills. FNC kaajak, on Yoru, aced in Round 4, proving Duelists can hold down the site too.
TH picked up their first win in Round 5 after flooding A, with some strong duels from MiniBoo. Fnatic shifted to play retake on the site, prioritizing crashies' utility. This strategy was successful, as he scored a double Sova Ultimate kill 3k to deny the space next round and Alfajer followed up with a Neon 3k in Round 8. kaajak and crashies were absolute menaces on this half, and Fnatic thoroughly embarrassed Team Heretics with a final 11:1 lead.
Second Half: FNC Attacker, TH Defender
FNC started the round with a disciplined default, and the team scored some early kills on A before backing up and swiftly rotating over to B. Sova utility from crashies helped hunt down benjyfishy, the last remaining player. A final Guardian and Vandal force finished Map 2 in Fnatic's favor, with a crushing 13:1 final score.
Final Score: FNC 13, TH 1
Key Moments:
- Round 1: TH RieNs grabs a 4k.
- Round 5: FNC kaajak aces and holds down B-site.
- Round 6: FNC crashies styles on Sova with a double-ult-kill 3k.
- Round 7: FNC Alfajer 3ks on Neon with two Ult kills.
- Round 10: FNC crashies grabs a shock dart kill on B, and FNC Chronicle 3ks.
- Round 12: FNC kaajak 4ks in A-main.
Related Article: The Best Team Comps on Every VALORANT Map, Act 4 2025
Map 3 (Icebox): Five Nights at MiniBoo's, Unkillable Raid Boss Boo
Team Comps:
Fnatic
- Jett
- Killjoy
- Sage
- Sova
- Viper
Team Heretics
- KAY/O
- Killjoy
- Omen
- Sova
- Viper
First Half: TH Attacker, FNC Defender
TH and FNC's team comps on Icebox once again reflected the orgs' different playstyles. With Sage and Killjoy as double Sentinels, Fnatic chose to invest in their disciplined Defender-side performance and post-plant setups. Meanwhile, Team Heretics' double-Controller picks would open space for lurks and aggressive plays, setting Boo and MiniBoo up for self-sufficient success.
Fnatic secured the pistol round thanks to kaajak's Sheriff 3k. However, TH Boo popped off on Viper, turning the tide and clutching a 1v2 after Fnatic forced. Boo and MiniBoo's smokes were instrumental for TH's pushes, since they coordinated well to slice off angles. This had another devastating effect for FNC: with only one initiator and two Sentinels with lackluster retake potential (Killjoy's util is far less helpful than Cypher's cameras and cages or Vyse's Arc Rose), they struggled to regain the space TH's Controllers cost them. Fnatic relied on crashies' recon and raw aim duels to take back sites. It worked in some scenarios (for example, Round 6, where a well-placed recon thwarted Boo's Viper ult and saved the round) but caused issues in others.
kaajak popped off in Round 7, grabbing a nasty 3k from B Yellow. However, TH continued their strong utility coordination, and a major clutch from Boo in Round 9 narrowed the gap to 5:4. The teams continued neck-and-neck, and TH Wo0t finished the half 6:6 with an ace clutch.
Second Half: FNC Attacker, TH Defender
6:6 even footing was not an optimal start for FNC's Attacker half, especially with a double-sentinel comp. After TH won the pistol, RieNs hit an impressive 3k, but Alfajer ultimately clutched the round. TH pulled ahead with strong performances from Boo. MiniBoo's Operator stopped FNC's pushes in their tracks, jumpscaring plenty of opponents. Finally, ReiNs and benjyfishy closed out the map with a solid clutch.
Final Score: FNC 11; TH 13
Key Moments:
- Round 1: FNC kaajak hits a Sheriff 3k.
- Round 3: TH Boo saves the round in a 1v2 clutch.
- Round 6: FNC crashies and kaajak clutch against TH Boo's Viper ult.
- Round 7: FNC kaajak 3ks in B-main.
- Round 9: TH Boo plants with 10 seconds on the clock and 3v1 clutches.
- Round 12: TH Wo0t aces.
- Round 14: TH RieNs grabs a 3k and FNC Alfajer clutches.
- Round 24: RieNs and benjyfishy win the map together.
Map 4 (Haven): It's Not Clocking to You That Team Heretics is Standing on Business
Team Comps:
Fnatic
- Vyse
- Yoru
- Astra
- Chamber
- Sova
Team Heretics
- Yoru
- Sova
- Omen
- Cypher
- Iso
First Half: FNC Attacker, TH Defender
Team Heretics read Fnatic's default plans to filth and pushed up A-main to gain a pistol numbers advantage. However, Boaster and crashies locked in for the clutch and Fnatic took the next few rounds. Notably, Fnatic usually contested A before committing to another site.
In Round 4, TH Wo0t embarrassed FNC when he boldly stuck a C-site defuse through crashies' Sova ult. The attempt was seconds too late, with Wo0t dying to ult damage just seconds after finishing the defusal process in true Olofmeister fashion (but maybe slightly less intense).
Boaster, crashies and kaajak popped off on this side, bringing Fnatic to a 9:2 lead. Viewers noted Boaster's impressive 1v3 clutch in Round 8. Things kept snowballing, but TH grabbed one final round after Wo0t clutched against Boaster, ending the half at 9:3 in Fnatic's favor.
Second Half: TH Attacker, FNC Defender
What exactly happened to Team Heretics on Haven Attacker side? Maybe there was something in the water, or the spirit of TenZ possessed them. We may never know, but something snapped: TH decided they were in it to win it and exhibited a completely different playstyle.
TH held things down on A site to win pistol and won 3 rounds in a row, narrowing the gap to 6:10. FNC kaajak continued fragging out, but it wasn't enough to revive his team's fumbling defenses. Despite a Vyse and Chamber double-Sentinel comp, TH cut through FNC's sites like butter. Team Heretics excelled at coordinating their utility, ensuring every Omen Paranoia from MiniBoo and recon from RieNs got value. They also wasted FNC's time effectively, almost comically preventing their defusals. MiniBoo and benjyfishy were dancing around the map, leaving FNC confused about where they would be next. TH went on a win streak for the next 7 rounds, cleanly securing a victory with a 1v2 clutch from Boo.
Final Score: FNC 10; TH 13
Key Moments:
- Round 4: TH Wo0t sticks a defuse through Sova ult, dying seconds after.
- Round 7: FNC kaajak 4ks.
- Round 8: FNC Boaster 1v3 clutches.
- Round 9: FNC Boaster 3ks.
- Round 12: TH Wo0t clutches against Boaster.
- Round 20: TH Wo0t 3ks on Iso.
- Round 23: TH Boo 1v2 clutches for the win.
Map 5 (Ascent): TH Takes Home the Trophy
Team Comps:
Fnatic
- Vyse
- Yoru
- Omen
- Chamber
- Sova
Team Heretics
- Yoru
- Sova
- Omen
- Cypher
- Jett
First Half: TH Attacker, FNC Defender
EWC VALORANT fitness challenge idea: do 1 push-up every time Boo clutches (actually, don't — you might not survive). Boo continued his track record with a clean 1v2 pistol round win, but Alfajer responded by Thriftying with a 3k next. After several rounds of immaculate postplants from TH, FNC was tired of progressing neck-and-neck. Alfajer forced an Operator, grabbing plenty of impact kills. FNC crashies also 4ked in round 7.
TH returned to their tried-and-true lurks, taking mid control early and catching FNC unaware. With this strategy, they managed to end the half at a respectable 5:7.
Second Half: FNC Attacker, TH Defender
TH benjyfishy was thriving on Defender, holding down sites with help from RieNs. He kept his setups unpredictable, stifling FNC's rehearsed pushes. Meanwhile, Wo0t dashed across the map, snatching impact kills as Jett. TH returned to 8:8 even standings. Though Fnatic grabbed 2 more rounds, Heretics were in it to win it: They ended the side 13:10, and became the 2025 Esports World Cup Champions
Final Score: FNC 10; TH 13
Key Moments:
- Round 1: TH Boo 1v2 clutches.
- Round 2: FNC Alfajer 3ks for a Thrifty round win.
- Round 7: FNC crashies 4ks.
What Does This Mean for VALORANT Esports?
While not entirely unprecedented, FNC vs TH EWC 2025 is undeniably one of the wildest reverse sweeps in VALORANT history. Any viewers seeing the first 2 maps' 13:4 and 13:1 final scores would have reasonably assumed the game was over, but Team Heretics defied the odds, said 'Nah, I'd win' and pulled through. From Wo0t's impact frags to Boo's crazy clutches and MiniBoo's space-taking, every player contributed to the victory.
This development arrives following TH's devastating Masters Toronto defeat at the hands of Paper Rex, which benjyfishy had previously trash-talked, earlier this year. After elimination by Wolves Esports later, it seems the team took the loss to heart, humbled themselves and came back to the scene stronger than ever. The trash-talk curse is officially broken, restoring balance to VALORANT esports.
Related Article: Team Heretics Trash Talk Curse Strikes Again: TH vs WOL VCT Masters Toronto Recap
Meanwhile, Fnatic's vibes are likely dismal after the loss: this 2nd placement is oddly reminiscent of their Masters Toronto result against Paper Rex. The team still struggles in coordination and adaptability, despite individual standout plays from crashies, Chronicle and kaajak.
Fnatic is disciplined and thirsty for victory. Will they return to Champions 2025 ready to win, or are they doomed to remain on the podium with an international trophy out of reach?