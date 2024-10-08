VALORANT's New Troublemaker Set: Cute Cats Plus Fall Fun
Autumn is finally here, and gamers around the globe are snuggling up at their setups with some warm apple cider and cozy blankets. VALORANT is joining in to celebrate the season and introducing a new Halloween-themed bundle to boot. Here's what we know about the Troublemaker bundle, including when it will arrive, what it includes, its cost and more!
What is VALORANT's Troublemaker Bundle?
VALORANT's Troublemaker bundle is a Halloween-themed item set with several in-game cosmetics. It features a black cat character and autumnal items, including pumpkins, skeletons, and falling leaves. The Bucket of Trouble Player Card shows the cat inside a Jack-O-Lantern planter with a witch hat. It transforms into a glow-in-the-dark night version. Similarly, the In and Out of Trouble gun buddy transforms from a regular black cat to a glowing skeleton cat with wide eyes.
VALORANT Troublemaker Bundle Contents
Uniquely, the Troublemaker Bundle will not include a weapon. However, it is full of black-cat-themed cosmetics with a Halloween twist. These cosmetics are detailed with rich animations that transform them into different dark and light forms.
All VALORANT Troublemaker Items:
- Bucket of Trouble Player Card
- In and Out of Trouble Gun Buddy
- MEOW Spray
- =^._.^= Title
VALORANT Troublemaker Bundle Release Date and Time
The release date of the VALORANT Troublemaker Bundle is unknown. However, it will likely be released with one of VALORANT's upcoming Episode 9 Patches. There are four remaining Patches in Episode 9: 9.08, 9.09, 9.10 and 9.11. Patch dates and times are subject to change.
Upcoming Patch Dates:
- Patch 9.08: October 22, 2024
- Patch 9.09: November 5, 2024
- Patch 9.10: November 19, 2024
- Patch 9.11: December 10, 2024
VALORANT's patches tend to roll out in three stages:
- Stage 1 (Americas): 14:00-18:00 UTC
- Stage 2 (APAC): 21:00-23:00 UTC
- Stage 3 (EMEA): 02:00-05:00 UTC
Related Article: VALORANT Episode 9 Full Patch Schedule
VALORANT Troublemaker Bundle Cost
VALORANT developers have not confirmed the Troublemaker Bundle's cost. However, its contents give us a strong estimate. Since the bundle does not contain weapon skins, it will probably cost less than the lowest-tier Select weapon bundle, which usually costs 2,930 VALORANT Points. A similar themed bundle without weapons, the Valentine's Day Duo's Day Bundle, costs 1,650 VALORANT points. The cheapest real-life equivalent to this amount is $20.00.
How to Buy the VALORANT Troublemaker Bundle
Like all VALORANT Bundles, the Troublemaker set will be available in the in-game Store. VALORANT players can access the Store by opening the game and clicking the 'STORE' button on the bottom left of the home screen. From there, the bundle will likely be posted on the Featured tab in the middle of the screen. Players can click on the bundle's Featured banner to open a purchase option. Here, they can obtain the bundle using VALORANT credits. Leakers have noted that Troublemaker items "can only be purchased as a bundle."